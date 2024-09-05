NIO Inc. (NIO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 05, 2024 12:17 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO) Stock, NIOIF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.02K Followers

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rui Chen - Head of IR
William Li - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Stanley Qu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Hsiao - Morgan Stanley
Ben Wang - Deutsche Bank
Tina Hou - Goldman Sachs
Yuqian Ding - HSBC
Paul Gong - UBS
Ming-Hsun Lee - Bank of America
Chang Xing - CICC

Operator

Hello ladies and gentlemen, Thank you for standing by for NIO Incorporated Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded.

I'll now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Rui Chen, Head of Investor Relations of the company. Please go ahead, Rui.

Rui Chen

Thank you. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to NIO's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. The company's financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today and posted on the company's IR website.

On today's call, we have Mr. William Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Stanley Qu, Chief Financial Officer. Before we continue, please be kindly reminded that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the views expressed today.

Further information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in certain filings of the company with the US Securities Exchange Commission, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. Please also note that NIO's earnings press release and this

Recommended For You

About NIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NIO

Trending Analysis

Trending News