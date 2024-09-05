Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 05, 2024 12:23 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.02K Followers

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference September 5, 2024 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stansbury - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dave Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dave Barden

All right. So guys, everybody, welcome to round two. Thanks for joining. I'm Dave Barden. I head up telecom infrastructure research for the U.S. and Canada for the bank. I'm really pleased, again, to have Chris Stansbury back in the Octagon to chat about the Lumen business and everything that's been going on.

Obviously, it's a pretty thing. There's a lot of new news to talk about, but Chris, I think you guys have maybe some and/or videos you want to show us?

Chris Stansbury

Yes. So, the safe harbor is in our website, so I'd just encourage everybody to read that. And we have a quick video before we get started.

[Presentation]

Dave Barden

Great. That was amazing. You did a great job.

Chris Stansbury

Thank you.

Dave Barden

You look great on camera.

Chris Stansbury

All right. Thanks.

Dave Barden

Yes, I did wear these socks for you.

Chris Stansbury

I appreciate that. I appreciate that. That made my day last year, so thanks.

Dave Barden

I saved them. Haven't worn them since last year, glass box on my mantle.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dave Barden

So okay, what are we going to talk about? So, let's start with the NaaS markets business, the smallest business at Lumen, but the one most in the news right now.

Verizon just announced that they're going to buy Frontier for $20 billion about -- depending on who you are, let's just say, an 8.5 multiple, it's a 50-50 roughly copper and fiber, they divided it up. So, let's just say that 8.5 is an 11 fiber multiple and a 6

Recommended For You

About LUMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUMN

Trending Analysis

Trending News