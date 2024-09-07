Buy These 6 Ultra High Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Before It's Too Late

Sep. 07, 2024 7:00 AM ETO, EPD, BTI, MO, ENB, TRP, TRP:CA, ENB:CA
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Market volatility has returned, with Nvidia plunging 9.5% in a single day. This highlights the extreme valuations and potential for significant market shifts.
  • While big tech isn't likely a bubble, the growth-to-value rotation could continue, making ultra-high-yield aristocrats red-hot Wall Street darlings.
  • Ultra-yield aristocrats offer attractive valuations and high yields, benefiting from potential rate cuts and market sentiment shifts, making them compelling buys.
  • These six ultra-yield aristocrats provide strong fundamentals, low risk, and significant long-term income growth potential, justifying a potential 20% rally within 12 months.
  • Their 6.7% average yield and 12% long-term income growth consensus mean a consensus 17% inflation-adjusted income stream within 10 years. They have 51% upside through 2026 and 89% upside potential over the next five years.
Market volatility has returned, with Nvidia (NVDA) plunging 9.5% in a single day (11.5% including after hours), wiping out $280 billion in market cap in one day.

For context, that equals Chevron's (CVX) value being wiped out in hours.

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

