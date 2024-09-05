PM Images

Following Bumble's (BMBL) 40% crash post-Q2 earnings, I highlighted the stock as a deep value opportunity. And while Bumble remains my preferred pick in the online dating market, I also view Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) as an interesting "Buy", pointing to the stock's cheap valuation at 10x P/E despite the underlying company’s competitive, financial and commercial strength: Indeed, Match Group's core app Tinder, which accounts for ~70% of profits, shows signs of improving user and monetization momentum, with expected growth in payers by early 2025. Meanwhile, Hinge is booming, with significant expansion opportunities that could make it a $1 billion+ brand within three years (according to management). In my view, based on a residual earnings model, MTCH stock may be fairly valued at about $39 per share. "Buy".

To provide some context about share price momentum, Match Group stock has significantly lagged behind the broader market this year. Year-to-date, MTCH shares have traded about flat, while the S&P 500 has risen by roughly 16%. However, MTCH outperformed peer Bumble, with BMBL shares losing as much as 54% YTD.

Match's Q2: Not Too Bad

Match Group reported its Q2 2024 financial results recently, slightly beating expectations on revenue but missing on earnings: During the period spanning from April through end of June, the company posted revenues of $864 million, up 4% YoY, which was 1% ahead of consensus estimates. Gross profit increased by 7% YoY to $619 million, exceeding expectations by 4%. However, adjusted EBITDA came in at $306 million, with a margin of 35%, aligning with estimates but reflecting only a modest 1% growth from the previous quarter. Positive results were partially offset by higher operating expenses, which rose 12% YoY due to increased marketing investments and restructuring costs. Moreover, Match Group's GAAP diluted EPS of $0.48 missed analyst expectations by 4%.

Tinder Recovery in Progress

The key focus for Match Group remains Tinder, which contributes over 70% of the company's EBITDA. Following several quarters of disappointing results, there are now promising signs of stabilization. Indeed, after bottoming in 2024, management expects YoY growth in payers to return by early 2025.

According to commentary from the earnings call with analysts, the turnaround is attributed to efforts to improve trust and safety, reduce non-dating users, and refresh marketing strategies. Additionally, Match Group has launched several initiatives aimed at enhancing the user experience and monetization. These include AI-driven tools, new swipe gestures, and more safety features. Such efforts are starting to reshape Tinder's brand image from a "hookup app" to a more inclusive platform, with management noting that perception among young women (18-30 years) has improved by 50%, and the associated "hookup stigma" has decreased by 20%. Overall, revenue from the Tinder app was up 1% YoY in Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023.

Hinge’s Growth Trajectory Remains Strong

Meanwhile, Hinge continues to grow robustly, building on strong user growth and high user engagement. Indeed, Hinge saw a 14% YoY increase in downloads and a 24% increase in paying users in Q2 2024. Revenue per user also grew by 19% YoY, resulting in a 48% revenue growth overall. With significant expansion opportunities in Europe—currently representing less than 10% of its total revenue—Match Group forecasts Hinge could become a $1 billion+ brand within three years​:

Hinge is an absolute rocket ship for Match Group, and it's on track to become a $1 billion plus revenue business. We're super pleased with its current performance and the continual investment in product as well as in marketing and global expansion.

Strategic Focus on Cost Management and Efficiency...

Match Group has also taken steps to improve its cost structure and margins. For instance, the company recently exited its low-margin live-streaming business, which had failed to scale as expected. This pivot allows Match Group to concentrate more on its core dating apps, driving growth and profitability. The company's commitment to efficiency is evident in its cost management strategies, including a 6% headcount reduction, which should provide a 50 basis point tailwind to its 2025 EBITDA margins​, according to my estimates. This should bring Match Group's annualized EBITDA to about ~$1.05 billion, suggesting a value opportunity vs. $9.5 billion market cap.

... While Value Flows To Shareholders

One of the key reasons why I like Match Group is based on the company's capital return ability. Indeed, in Q1 2024, management voiced intent to deploy more than 75% of the company's free cash flow for share buybacks. On that note, given the company's strong FCF generation and minimal capital expenditure requirements for business operations (operating on negative book value), Match Group was able to repurchase $197 million in stock in Q2, bringing the company's YTD buyback total to $395 million (8% annualized).

Valuation: Set TP At $39

Similar to Bumble, I propose using the residual earnings valuation framework for valuing Match Group, to support consistency. On that note, my framework relies on the analyst consensus forecast for EPS through 2026 (sourced from Bloomberg data), with a cost of equity set at 11% and a terminal value growth rate of about 2%, in line with nominal GDP growth. Although the Match Group's actual cost of equity might be lower than 11%, I believe that using an 11% rate more accurately captures the company's difficulty in monetizing the company's user base and competitive dynamics within the online dating market. Based on these assumptions, my valuation indicates a fair share price of $39, which suggests an upside potential of approximately 10%.

To accommodate alternative scenarios, I have conducted a sensitivity analysis exploring various combinations of WACC and terminal value growth rates. In this analysis, red cells indicate overvaluation compared to MTCH's current valuation, while green cells suggest undervaluation. Interestingly, all combinations tested point towards the stock being undervalued.

Investor Takeaway

I consider Match Group stock as a "Buy" due to its attractive valuation at a P/E ratio of 10x and the company's solid competitive and commercial positioning. Match Group's flagship app, Tinder, which contributes approximately 70% of the company's revenue, is showing signs of gaining momentum, with an anticipated increase in paying users by early 2025. Additionally, Hinge is experiencing rapid growth, with significant expansion potential that management believes could turn it into a $1 billion+ brand within three years. Based on a residual earnings model, I estimate that MTCH stock could be fairly valued at around $39 per share.