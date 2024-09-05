andresr/E+ via Getty Images

The last time I wrote about Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) it was in a Seeking Alpha article entitled "Silence Therapeutics: PV Data For Consideration After ASCVD Treatment Results." With this article, I noted that the company had already released positive results using one of its small interfering RNA [siRNA] candidates, known as zerlasiran. This is for the treatment of patients with elevated levels of Lp[a] at high risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [ASCVD]. This was achieved from the phase 2 study known as ALPACAR-360. What I also mentioned is that this company had yet to release data from the ongoing phase 1 SANRECO study, using siRNA divesiran for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera [PV]. I'm pleased to report that not only was the data positive, but it showed the drug to work very well.

That is, all well-controlled patients who were given divesiran were able to eliminate the need to have a phlebotomy. This is crucial because these patients have too much blood cell levels or hematocrit in their bodies. Thus, this procedure removes the excess hematocrit. With divesiran, these PV patients will be able to avoid this procedure for an extended period of time, possibly forever. Why should investors care about this program now? Well, the release of data was only preliminary. In essence, full detailed results from this phase 1 SANRECO study are to be released before the end of this year at an upcoming medical conference. Not only that, but now the company has the green light to begin a phase 2 study for this specific program as well.

Regarding the zerlasiran program, a milestone for this program would be the advancement of this drug into phase 3 testing with 300 mg as the suggested dose. Positive data released from this program was 36 weeks of primary endpoint data. The study is ongoing with 60 weeks of evaluation, with full detailed data to also be released at an upcoming medical conference. With proof-of-concept established for two siRNA molecule candidates targeting blood disorders, plus the release of full data at upcoming scientific conferences, I believe that investors could benefit from any potential gains made here.

Divesiran For The Treatment Of Patients With Polycythemia Vera

The first and main program to go over in Silence Therapeutics' pipeline would be the use of divesiran for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera. Before going over the ongoing phase 1 SANRECO study, plus any catalysts to come out of this program, it is first important to understand what this rare blood disorder is and what the possible market opportunity would be.

Polycythemia Vera [PV] is characterized as a rare type of blood cancer whereby the bone marrow produces an excessive amount of red blood cells. This goes back to what I stated above in that too much red blood cells being produced results in too much hematocrit in the patient's body. One significant problem with this disorder, especially since it is rare, is that it is often not diagnosed until several years later. That, or there is a blood test draw done for another reason, and then it is found that a person has PV. Treatment is very necessary for this blood cancer, and that's because of the big concern it brings. Too many red blood cells being produced can end up causing a blood clot, which, of course, is life-threatening. The global polycythemia vera treatment market size is predicted to reach $45 billion by the end of 2036. The truth is that the symptoms that these patients experience are very random, and there are a lot of them. Some symptoms that such PV patients might experience are as follows: Headache, coughing up blood, vision problems, shortness of breath, high blood pressure, itchy skin, and many more.

To see if divesiran is capable of being able to help treat patients with polycythemia vera, it is in the process of running the phase 1 SANRECO study. This particular trial is divided into different parts of phases. The first phase of the study is the dose escalation portion of the trial, and then the second phase portion is randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled. A total of 65 patients with polycythemia vera are to be recruited into this study. As I stated at the beginning above, it was noted that positive results were achieved in this trial. The data released entails 24 PV patients that were recruited, but only a total of 16 were evaluated, with a cut-off date of March 29th, 2024. These particular patients were looked at over a 34-week open-label period whereby each patient was treated subcutaneously once every six weeks with 4 doses as follows:

3 mg/kg of divesiran.

6 mg/kg of divesiran.

9 mg/kg of divesiran.

The patients were then followed up after a 16-week period after the last dose. The goal and nature of this disease is the blood clot issue I noted above. Having said that, the main goal is to keep hematocrit levels <45%. Why the need to do this? That's because this level and above is where these PV patients tend to experience cardiovascular issues and thrombotic events. Having said that, the PV patient populations for inclusion criteria were as follows:

PV patients with hematocrit levels <45%.

PV patients with hematocrit levels >45% at baseline who are also on current standard of care [SOC] therapy.

The most notable release from the set of data was that none of the 13 patients who were well-controlled had the need for a phlebotomy. That's the good news of what was achieved. There were two patients who did require the need for a phlebotomy, but these were sicker patients. How so? That's because their hematocrit [red blood cell levels] were 56% and 53% respectively. Still, I believe that this data is quite significant, especially when you consider that the majority of the patients were able to remove the need for a phlebotomy. In essence, a phlebotomy is a procedure done to remove excess hematocrit produced by the bone marrow.

There are two key milestones for investors to focus on regarding this divesiran program. The first milestone is that the biotech can move this program to phase 2 clinical testing. The second milestone would be the release of full detailed data from this phase 1 SANRECO study using divesiran for the treatment of patients with PV, expected before the end of 2024 at an upcoming medical meeting.

Financials

According to the 6-K SEC Filing, Silence Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury Bills of $189.2 million as of June 30th of 2024. There are a few reasons for the cash on hand that it has. The first reason is that it entered into an Open Market Sale Agreement with Jefferies LLC, whereby it could occasionally offer and sell up to a maximum of $100 million of ADSs. During the 6 months ending June 30th, 2024, it sold 1.1 million ADSs for net proceeds of approximately $20 million before deducting expenses. Should the company need at some point to raise additional funds, it has approximately $47 million of ADSs remaining under this ATM Sale Agreement.

The second reason for the cash on hand is because of a private placement agreement that it had enacted on February 5th, 2024. That is, it announced a private placement agreement of 5,714,286 of the company's ADSs, each representing three ordinary shares, at a price of $21 per ADS. The net aggregate proceeds from this offering were $120 million.

I believe that this biotech should be in good shape for an extended period of time. Why is that? That's because in its 6-K SEC Filing, it states that it believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for a cash runway into 2026. The cash burn for this company is $21.43 million per quarter. This is broken down into $14.46 million for Research & Development expenses and then $6.97 million for General & Administrative expenses.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors have to consider before investing in Silence Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be in terms of the program using divesiran for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera. For starters, full detailed results from the phase 1 SANRECO study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting. There is no assurance that the data to be released at such a meeting will be positive, nor that it will cause the stock price to trade higher. Secondly, the goal is to initiate a phase 2 study to mimic the positive data that was achieved in the SANRECO trial. There is no guarantee that the primary endpoint of such a mid-stage trial will be positive, nor that what is released will be enough to warrant further investigation towards a phase 3 study.

The second risk to consider would be in terms of the development of zerlasiran for the treatment of patients with elevated levels of lipoprotein[a] or Lp[a]. The company had already announced positive 48-week data from the ongoing phase 2 ALPACAR-360 study using this drug to treat this patient population. It is expected that the company will present 60-week data from this very same study at a medical meeting. There is no assurance that the data to be presented will be positive, or cause the stock price to trade higher. Secondly, the goal is to advance this program towards phase 3 development. However, to do so, it has to receive a green light from the FDA. There is no guarantee that the FDA will allow such a phase 3 study to begin. Even if it is ultimately initiated, there is no assurance that the final primary endpoint will be met with statistical significance.

The third risk to consider would be in terms of the company's messenger RNAi [mRNAi] Gold Platform technology. That's because this platform is capable of delivering small interfering RNAs [siRNAs] to silence genes, while not even having a significant impact on the DNA itself. It has also been able to incorporate excellent precision in targeting such genes without off-target activity [activity that would cause side effects]. The risk is that even though divesiran and zerlasiran have been shown to effectively target PV and ASCVD, there is no assurance that other targets in the pipeline will achieve the same success using this mRNAi Gold Platform. For instance, the goal is to develop siRNAs that will target complemented mediated disorders and there is no guarantee that this very same tech will work effectively against it.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be in terms of the ongoing partnerships that it had generated with a few pharmaceutical companies. Such partnerships were based on the mRNAi Gold Platform. One partnership established was with AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to develop siRNA therapeutics targeting cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory disorders. The second partnership established was with Hansoh to use the mRNAi Gold Platform to develop three undisclosed targets. The risk here is that the continuation of each partnership is contingent upon these programs doing well and moving forward. There is no assurance that the programs being advanced under these collaborations will do well enough to continue in the clinic. Thus, another risk to consider would be that either of these pharmaceutical companies could choose to terminate their respective partnership at any moment.

Conclusion

I believe that Silence Therapeutics is in a better position now more than ever. Not only was it able to achieve positive data from the phase 2 ALPACAR-360 study using zerlasiran for the treatment of patients with ASCVD the last time I wrote about it. It has also been able to achieve positive results from the phase 1 SANRECO study using its other siRNA divesiran for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera [PV]. The significance of achieving success with this second clinical candidate is that it further established proof-of-concept that its mRNAi Gold Platform works well against certain disorders. Not only that, but I believe that investors also have milestones to look forward to relating to both of these programs. The goal of Silence is to make available additional data from the phase 1 SANRECO and phase 2 ALPACAR-360 studies before the end of 2024 at upcoming medical conferences.

