Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) presents at Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference - Conference Call Transcript

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 5, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Casper - Chairman, President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Tejas Savant

Hey, everyone. Good morning. I'm Tejas Savant. I cover life sciences here at Morgan Stanley. Before we kick it off, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, do reach out to your sales rep. So, it's my pleasure today to host Thermo Fisher, and from the company we have Chairman, President and CEO, Marc Casper. So, Marc, welcome again to Morgan Stanley.

Marc Casper

Great to be here. Thanks, Tejas, for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tejas Savant

Of course. Maybe just to kick things off, it's been a very dynamic environment over the last few years for the life sciences. It'd be great to just kick off the conversation by discussing the evolution of your end markets so far in 2024. What trends are you seeing and how is Thermo delivering differentiated performance?

Marc Casper

Yes. So, as we sit here in early September, and I think back to how 2024 has played out, the first point is, it’s played out in line with our expectations in terms of the market. So, we came through a period of really significant volatility in 2023 where visibility wasn't strong, and that was really an outlier, because in our industry, usually visibility is pretty good. And 2024 really has been playing out the way we expected. And as each quarter has passed, the end markets are slowly improving. So, sequentially, they keep getting better. And the team at Thermo Fisher has done a good job of driving market share gain, delivering differentiated performance, and really proud of the fact that we were able to raise our guidance twice during the course of

