AT&T Inc. (T) Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.02K Followers

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference September 5, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pascal Desroches - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Barden - Bank of America

David Barden

All right, everybody. Thank you for joining us. I'm Dave Barden, Head of U.S. and Canada Telecommunications and Communications Infrastructure research for Bank of America. Thank you for joining us for the official beginning of day two. I'm really happy to have Pascal Desroches, join us again, the Chief Financial Officer of AT&T for our conversation at this year's conference. Thank you, Pascal, for joining.

Pascal Desroches

It's a pleasure to be here. Welcome, everybody, and looking forward to our discussion.

David Barden

Pascal, do you have any safe harbor stuff you need to address?

Pascal Desroches

Yes. I just want to refer everyone to our safe harbor statement on our Investor Relations website. Some of the information we may discuss here is forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Barden

Awesome. Thank you so much. So there's a little bit of news out this morning that might be distracting some of our audience. And I'd like to get your hot take on the announcement that Verizon is going to buy Frontier for an 8.4 times EBITDA multiple before synergies expected to close in 18 months. Conference call is ongoing. What is your kind of thought on what's happened here?

Pascal Desroches

Look, I think this underscores the strategy that we laid out four years ago and that we've been pursuing. When you look at bandwidth consumption trends in the U.S., they are going in one direction. They're going up significantly and ultimately, the provider who can have networks at scale at both wireless and fiber will be the ones who succeed. They're going to be

Recommended For You

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Trending Analysis

Trending News