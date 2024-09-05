WTI Into The $60s

  • On catalysts of assumed weaker demand and supply news out of the Middle East, front-month WTI futures are already down 5.56% month to date, with the steepest declines occurring on Tuesday.
  • The only other times in the past year that WTI was below $70 was briefly back in December.
  • Since Q2 2021 as crude prices recovered from the pandemic, the high $60 range roughly has marked a notable level of support.

Oil market crash

Alongside equities, it's been a rough week for crude oil. On catalysts of assumed weaker demand and supply news out of the Middle East, front-month WTI futures are already down 5.56% month to date, with the steepest declines occurring

