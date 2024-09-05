SlayStorm/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is one of the world's largest food producers and distributors. The company, with a market capitalization of $95 billion (as of 30 Aug) mainly engages in beverages and snacks. Milka chocolate, Toblerone candies in branded packaging, Oreo cookies in a chocolate shell - I think many people are familiar with these names, both by sound and taste. The company's products can be bought everywhere: in large hypermarkets and local grocery stores, at gas stations, and in drug stores. Thanks to such a wide distribution network, by the end of 2023, the company showed a record annual revenue of $36 billion.

Mondelez International annual revenue 2014-2023 (alphaspread.com)

Is it possible to build a successful business selling cookies? Based on the market cap and revenue figures, yes. However, I don't see MDLZ as an investment for myself in the foreseeable future, as I don't think the business is efficient enough and undervalued.

Market and competitors

Mondelez's diversified business fits into the Fast Moving Consumer Goods industry (FMCG), which is worth about $16 trillion this year, according to Market Research Future. Mondelez did not make it to the top 10 Leading FMCG companies worldwide in 2023, based on net sales. In general, the market segment in which the company operates is quite competitive. There are companies such as Kraft Heinz (KHC) or General Mills (GIS) that indirectly compete with MDLZ. If we need to present in the context of comparison, will use a list of companies closer in products: Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF), Hershey (HSY) and Kellanova (K).

Research Method

I will intentionally not use investor presentations today, which colorfully tend to showcase business achievements and skillfully disguise its failures. Today, we will count the numbers. I am interested in how many dollars from record revenue will ultimately go to shareholders in the form of return per share or dividends. At the forefront today will be a quantitative analysis of the business in all areas, from examining profitability indicators to measuring the stability and sustainability of growth indicators.

Inflation Is The Main Growth Driver

Revenue growth for 2023 was a significant 14.4%, according to Form 10-K. However, even the company itself provides data in the same document called Key Drivers of Adjusted Operating Income (page 38). Higher net pricing is the main impact of revenue growth. But inflation drivers have also harmed both the cost of sales (+10% YoY) and the general and selling expenses (+8.3% YoY). In the end, adjusted operating income changed by 19%, but this is only $939 million in real terms.

Mondelez, Form 10-K

But based on the results of the first half of 2024, when inflationary pressure decreased, we see that the indicators not only do not grow at the same rate, but also show negative dynamics. Based on the results for the 6 months ended June 30, revenue amounted to $17,633 million, which is $40 million worse than the first half of 2023. Increased expenses ultimately led to a drop in net profit by 33.5% (only $2b versus $3b a year earlier). Let's turn to the reports of the above-mentioned peers and look at the profit dynamics for the first half of 2024:

Nestlé 0.0%

0.0% Hershey -1.6%

-1.6% Kellanova +6.7%

Relatively Low Level Of Business Margins

After deducting the cost of sales expenses, the company leaves exactly 40% of revenue as gross profit. This is a pretty good gross margin indicator for the industry and fully satisfies the first rule of Warren Buffett when analyzing the income statement.

However, taking into account selling, general and administrative expenses, interest expenses and income tax provisions leads to the fact that only 11% of revenue remains as net profit. By the way, we are talking about indicators calculated based on the last 12 months. Again, quoting Buffett, this indicates that the business environment is extremely competitive, and the company itself has no durable advantages.

Seeking Alpha

Let's compare the combination of these indicators with the pool of competitors again (gross margin/net margin):

Nestlé 47%/12%

47%/12% Hershey 45%/17%

45%/17% Kellanova 35%/8%

We can see that a similar balance of margins is typical for other companies in the industry, but Mondelez is ahead of only Kellanova in these parameters, behind Nestlé and Hershey.

Fairly Average Liquidity

The consumer goods sector is characterized by a high degree of debt burden. Of the 13 largest public companies in the Food Products sector, only 6 have a Current Ratio greater than 1, and none have a trailing 12-month operating cash flow that exceeds the average debt level. Mondelez is no exception, with fairly average solvency ratios.

Food Products industry solvency indicators (eyestock.io)

However, despite the high debt load of almost $20 billion, interest expenses amounted to $550 million for 2023 (10% of operating income) and $252 million for 6 months of 2024 (7% of operating income).

Debts are different, and Mondelez managed to assemble an effective debt portfolio mainly from Notes denominated in dollars (weighted-average effective rate of 3.018%) and euros (weighted-average effective rate of 0.709%), which is significantly lower than the current level of rates. The overwhelming majority (~85%) of the debt is long-term.

However, if the current rate level in the US and Europe remains for a long time, the company may begin to feel the negative effect of a high debt level when refinancing it. And this is a significant risk for long-term shareholders.

MDLZ solvency indicators (eyestock.io)

Weak Capital Returns

Asset returns in the Consumer Staples sector are traditionally low. This is due to the speed of asset turnover, since the business is mainly related to the actual physical shipment and logistics of goods. But even here, MDLZ with its 5% ROA is an outlier compared to its sector peers:

Nestlé 9%

9% Hershey 15%

15% Kellanova 6%

Using the 3-step DuPont analysis formula, I understand how 5% ROA turns into 14% ROE. I have great respect for such an indicator as financial leverage, also known as equity multiplier. MDLZ traditionally keeps it at 2.5, which means that for every $1 of its own, the company adds $1.5 borrowed to form the assets. This is a kind of stock market leverage for a real business.

3-step DuPont Analysis (eyestock.io)

However, competitors have a higher ROE not only due to a higher starting point in the form of ROA, but also due to more aggressive work with leverage. See below the peers' return on equity/equity multiplier:

Nestlé 26%/3.80

26%/3.80 Hershey 53%/3.00

53%/3.00 Kellanova 26%/4.75

MDLZ's ROIC is also the lowest of this peer group - 9%. I even like ROIC better for analyzing capital management efficiency than the classic ROE, because it is closer to operating activities.

eyestock.io

The final brick in the efficiency wall in my analysis is the Cash Conversion Cycle (ССС). Again, I expected to see a lag, but I was surprised and amazed that the CCC for MDLZ is negative (-32 days). Not many companies manage to be a net creditor to their counterparties in the business cycle. Mondelez has achieved this by making payments to suppliers much slower than it collects from customers. However, this positive point does not change the fact that returns on capital lag behind other companies in the industry.

Growth and Valuation

The current net profit growth based on the QoQ method is -35%. However, the change in one period may not be representative, so the average growth rate over 5 years is +19%. But the spread from quarter to quarter is quite large and the standard deviation of the sample for 5 years is as much as 59%! That is, several times higher than the average value itself. This only indicates that the company's growth is extremely unstable, and I would not even play with forecasts and expectations. However, other companies have approximately the same situation.

eyestock.io

At the same time, MDLZ is worth more than other companies in my opinion. Although it lost the comparison by most of the parameters above, the current P/E at 24 is higher than Nestlé and Hershey (21), but is more modest than Kellanova (31).

However, there is an important detail: Nestlé shares and HSY shares are all trading below their median level over 5 years, but MDLZ has exceeded this level by almost 11%.

Mondelez quantitative valuation by historical multiplies (eyestock.io)

Personally, I see no reason for such optimism and such a high premium. I have not seen a single really strong point for MDLZ shares after analyzing the figures above. Therefore, I would only look at such a story as a long one if it were at a record low. And with the current net profit per share, this can only be said, in my opinion, at about $58 per share. Nestlé and HSY look preferable to me both in terms of financial performance and in terms of relative value, although after diving into this industry during the analysis for this article, I concluded that it is better to look for ideas for my portfolio in other areas than Food Products.

Bottom Line

You might ask what about dividends? These companies are no longer in the growth stage, so dividend yield is an important point when making a decision. But even here, MDLZ with its 2.62% dividend yield is inferior to Nestlé (3.07%) and HSY (2.84%), although it directs more than half of its profits to payouts.

Seeking Alpha

Probably, MDLZ's financial performance and financial condition cannot be called weak, but quite average. For such ROE and Net margin figures, one would like to see a price discount, not a premium, and at least twice the higher dividend yield. However, this is not the case. Therefore, I will refrain from buying MDLZ in the foreseeable future until significant changes in financial indicators occur.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.