Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 05, 2024 2:07 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stock
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference September 5, 2024 9:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Marvin Ellison - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Katharine McShane - Managing Director, Goldman Sachs

Katharine McShane

Good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to introduce Marvin Ellison, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lowe's. Marvin has been in the role since 2018, and obviously has a lot of leadership and operational experience in the retail and home improvement industry. We're really pleased to have you today. Thanks for joining us.

Marvin Ellison

It's a pleasure to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Katharine McShane

We are probably going to spend most of our time asking questions on the housing market and macro, which should surprise you. So I wondered if we could -- we could start there. It's obviously still an environment, where housing turnover is still somewhat muted for a lack of a better word. And we wondered if you could maybe walk through what you're seeing in the environment when your expectation is when things can unlock and how we should go from here?

Marvin Ellison

Great. Well, I think the best way to describe the market is still cautious. Consumers overall still remain cautious based on inflationary concerns and elevated interest rates. For us, we looked at the back half of 2023, and we projected rather accurately that 2024 would look a lot like the back half of 2023 relative to consumer demand and that's really what we're seeing.

If you think about our world for a second, over 70% of our revenue is driven from the DIY customer. And so what's happening with this cautious view of the consumer based on elevated interest rates and inflation is that this DIY discretionary big ticket has felt a lot

