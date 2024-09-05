The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Presents at Barclays 17th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference Transcript

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Barclays 17th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference September 5, 2024 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Abrams-Rivera - CEO
Andre Maciel - EVP and Global CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Andrew Lazar

Great. Thanks, everybody. Welcome back for a fireside chat with Kraft Heinz. I'm thrilled to welcome Kraft Heinz back to our conference. And with me this morning are CEO, Carlos Abrams-Rivera; and CFO, Andre Maciel. Welcome.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

Thank you. Thank you for having us again.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Lazar

Of course. Perhaps a good place to start would be with you, Carlos. You've been in the CEO seat for about nine months now. And even in just that time frame, it seems as though the operating environment has obviously shifted pretty meaningfully. I know you've got plenty of experience in the packaged food arena. I'm curious how what you're seeing today, is either different or similar to what you've managed through before your career? I think the sentiment on the Packaged Food Group and associated sort of valuations make it seem as though investors believe it is somehow different.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

Well, I hope that the comment about a lot of my experience, I mean, you're calling me old, I have been around for a little bit, and in fact, I love the socks by the way.

Andrew Lazar

Thank you. I appreciate that.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

That's a good look. There's a good Christmas gift. If you guys don't see it, there's a Heinz socks and by the way, feel free to buy them too. And if you go to Kate Spade, you actually get the phone case too.

Andre Maciel

And the liquid color.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

Anyway, now through- what was the question again? No, I'm kidding. So, listen, I think part of

