The Cigna Group (CI) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 05, 2024 2:39 PM ETThe Cigna Group (CI) Stock
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 5, 2024 10:45 AM ET

Company Participants

David Cordani - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Erin Wright - Morgan Stanely

Erin Wright

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. I'm Erin Wright, a healthcare services analyst at Morgan Stanley. We're very happy to have with us a very timely conversation with Cigna today. We have our Chairman and CEO, David Cordani, with us today. Thank you so much for taking the time with us.

For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.

And with that, I'm going to hand it over to David for some opening remarks.

David Cordani

Sure. Thank you, Erin. Good morning, everyone. I appreciate you investing some of your time to talk about Cigna. I'll just make a few macro comments and then we'll get into Erin's Q&A.

First and foremost, framing our enterprise strategy more broadly. The Cigna enterprise strategy that has two large operating platforms, the Cigna Healthcare benefits platform and the Evernorth service platform is a strategic portfolio of businesses that are designed to thrive, grow and continue to deliver differentiated value in a dynamic marketplace in an evolving dynamic marketplace. And that's best underscored with our sustained track record of our EPS growth, which is aided by our top line growth, obviously, where we've been able to grow in excess of 13% EPS CAGR over the last decade, demonstrating durability and ongoing innovation and evolution of our business model that serves corporations, obviously, through employers, health plans, governmental agencies, increasingly integrated delivery systems and for certain lines of business direct to consumers.

