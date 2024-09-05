simonkr

Investment Overview

It would be fair to say that lithium stocks have been decimated in the last 12 to 18 months. This has been in-sync with a big crash in lithium prices after a euphoric rally. It's, however, not the first time that the markets have shown a reaction to the extremes. Further, over the decades of financial history, the best time to buy is when sentiments are over bearish. This holds true for lithium stocks, where fear is the dominant sentiment and investors are staying away from quality lithium miners even after a deep correction.

One lithium company that deserves mention and consideration is Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL). In the last 12 months, Piedmont stock has witnessed a meltdown of 82%. At a market valuation of $156 million, the stock looks attractive with an investment horizon of 24 to 36 months.

Once lithium prices recover from lows, I expect significant upside for Piedmont stock. This coverage discusses the reasons to be positive on lithium. Further, my initiation of coverage on Piedmont elaborates on the reasons that make the company a good investment.

Let me put on record that I don’t expect lithium to trade anywhere near previous highs during the given investment horizon. However, I believe a meaningful recovery is on the cards and that’s the basis of a bullish view on Piedmont stock at current levels.

Reasons to be Positive on Lithium

Let’s first acknowledge that there is a supply glut that has translated into a meltdown in lithium prices. Macroeconomic headwinds, slower than expected adoption of electric vehicles, and overinvestment during sky-high lithium prices have contributed to the oversupply.

However, there are various factors at play when considering the supply/demand scenario over the next five to ten years. The first factor that’s likely to have an impact is geopolitical. With increasing friction points, the United States is looking to diversify their manufacturing and supply chain that will reduce its reliance on China.

Earnings Presentation Q2 2024

A 2021 White House report noted that “China refines 60 percent of the world’s lithium.” Further, the report also emphasized the fact that “the United States holds 3.6 percent of the known global reserves.”

It’s also worth noting that lithium is not all about EV batteries. Critical materials like “lithium have been called the building blocks of future innovation” with the defense sector being a key area of focus.

It’s therefore not surprising that the U.S. Department of Energy is focused on supporting companies that are involved in lithium mining. Earlier this year, Lithium Americas (LAC) received a conditional commitment for a $2.26 billion loan from the U.S. DOE.

An April 2024 estimates indicates that lithium demand in the U.S. is likely to increase by “487% to almost 412,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent by 2030.” If a significant portion of this demand must be supplied locally, U.S. lithium miners are positioned to benefit.

The key point I want to make here is that the supply glut might not be as high as indicated if geopolitical tensions continue to escalate. Further, with U.S. investing in lithium mining, companies with quality assets will be supported from a financial perspective.

The second factor that’s being ignored is the increasing focus on the “sustainability” metric for lithium supply agreements. It’s estimated that by 2030, lithium from recycled sources or from mining companies with good ESG practices will meet only 35% of the total demand. Therefore, the current supply glut might not be a good indicator of the price trend if focus increasingly shifts to sustainable lithium.

However, even with these positives, I don’t expect a “V-shaped” recovery in lithium prices. I do believe that the price will gradually trend higher from oversold levels. This will support upside in Piedmont stock from deeply oversold levels.

My view is underscored by reports that indicate that surplus is likely to peak in 2027 before deficits return by the end of the decade. As miners cut back on their investment plans, a gradual price recovery seems to be on the cards in the next 12 to 24 months.

Prized Lithium Assets in the United States

Piedmont Lithium has multiple assets that are likely to be cash flow machines in the long term. Let’s start with the assets where the company holds 100% ownership stake.

First, the Carolina asset has an after-tax net present value of $2 billion and a steady-state annual EBITDA potential of $459 million.

Second, the Tennessee asset has an after-tax net present value of $2.5 billion and a steady-state annual EBITDA potential of $376 million.

From an investment perspective, an obvious question is – Why is Piedmont trading at a market valuation of $156 million when two key assets have an after-tax NPV of $4.5 billion. Further, these assets have a combined annual EBITDA visibility of $835 million.

There are multiple reasons for the deep discount as compared to the asset NPV.

First, the NPV is based on the initial feasibility study and does not factor in the recent plunge in lithium prices. If current prices are discounted, the NPV would be significantly lower.

Second, the asset commercialization process is still a few years away. It’s unlikely that Piedmont will be producing from these assets before 2028.

Third, while the asset potential is huge, there is a significant financing gap. Piedmont will need a meaningful equity or debt infusion to commence capital investments in these big projects, in my view. Therefore, equity dilution might be on the cards.

Having said that, there are alternative routes. In May 2024, Standard Lithium (SLI) partnered with Equinor (EQNR) for the development of two key lithium projects. Under the partnership, Equinor will be acquiring a 45% stake in both assets and there will be no equity dilution. I believe that Piedmont is likely to pursue a similar path where the company offloads a stake in the key assets, but maintains ownership.

It was reported recently that Piedmont Lithium has pulled its application for a debt package from the U.S. Department of Energy. This move is targeted towards conserving cash, as the "loan process requires that applicants pay for technical experts who bill at an hourly rate."

Having said that, the company's CEO Keith Phillips has indicated that they expect to "submit a fresh application at a point in the future." I believe that the renewed process would depend on the recovery in lithium price in the next 12 to 24 months.

I must add here that the Carolina asset is located near the U.S. battery belt. It’s likely that an offtake agreement will be signed and is another potential avenue for cash infusion. As an example, Lithium Americas (LAC) signed an offtake agreement with General Motors (GM) where the latter would receive exclusive access to phase one production from the Thacker Pass asset. Under the agreement, GM also agreed to infuse $650 million in Lithium Americas.

These examples underscore my view that financing of quality assets is unlikely to be a challenge. However, for now, the focus will be on early signs of recovery in lithium prices.

It’s also worth noting that Piedmont has 25% interest in the Quebec asset, which has an after-tax NPV of $1 billion. The asset is the largest North American source of hard rock production. Piedmont has an offtake pricing agreement with Sayona Quebec for the purchase of spodumene concentrate. This agreement is at a market price subject to a floor of $500/dmt and a ceiling of $900/dmt. Given the current price scenario, I don’t expect the shipment and sales of spodumene concentrate to have a positive impact on Piedmont stock.

Ghana Asset has an Attractive IRR

Outside the United States, Piedmont Lithium has 50% ownership in the Ghana asset located in Cape Coast. The asset has an after-tax net present value of $1.3 billion and is estimated to deliver production of 365,000 tonnes per year of spodumene concentrate.

The reason for liking the Ghana project is that the operating expense per tonne is estimated at $377. With an attractive cost profile, the asset is estimated to have an after-tax IRR of 94%.

In July 2024, Piedmont has engaged “financial advisor to develop a funding strategy that includes an offtake-partner process” for the asset. The objective is to fund capital investment and minimize dilution. Any positive news on this front is likely to be a catalyst for Piedmont stock upside.

If we look at all the assets combined, the growth profile seems attractive.

Investor Presentation February 2024

However, there are two factors that will support the stock's upside. First, the trend in lithium prices in the next 24 to 36 months. Further, the partnerships and financing agreements that are stitched together and their dilutive impact. I am optimistic that lithium will gradually recover from the lows, and this is likely to support the upside for Piedmont stock.

Concluding Views

From a valuation perspective, it’s clear that the assets have an attractive after-tax NPV. A current market valuation of $156 million looks depressed. Of course, there are multiple challenges that include lithium price, financing, and execution capabilities. However, even if these points are factors, Piedmont stock is undervalued considering the quality of assets.

Further, Piedmont trades at a forward price-to-book value of 1.26 as compared to the sector median of 1.83 and this implies a 31% valuation gap. A forward EV-to-sales of 0.8 is also at a 52% gap as compared to the sector median of 1.66.

I therefore believe that the worst of the downside for Piedmont stock is over. It’s difficult to predict the timeline for a reversal. However, over the next 24 to 36 months, Piedmont stock is likely to trade at significantly higher levels.

An obvious risk to the bullish thesis is that lithium remains depressed for an extended period. However, considering the industry factors discussed, I believe that slow recovery in lithium is on the cards. This will support the company’s near-term objective of finding the right partners and filling the financing gap.

I would conclude by saying that Piedmont stock is a high-risk investment. Even after a massive correction, it’s not advisable to go overboard. However, some exposure can be considered for robust returns if industry sentiment changes.