Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.02K Followers

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference September 5, 2024 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Sowmyanarayan Sampath - President & CEO
Joe Russo - Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks and Technology

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rollins - Citi

Michael Rollins

Welcome back to Citi's Global TMT Conference. A couple of things to mention. This session is for Citi clients only and disclosures are available at the back of the room near the AV desk. We're excited to be joined by Verizon today, a day in which you have some news to share with us. And so thank you so much for being here and being a part of the conference.

From Verizon, I'd like to welcome Sampath, CEO of the Verizon Consumer Group; Joe Russo, Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks and Technology. Sampath and Joe, thank you so much for being here.

Joe Russo

Thank you for having us.

Sowmyanarayan Sampath

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Rollins

So the news of the day is Verizon's announced the acquisition of Frontier. So maybe the first question, I'd like to ask for both of your perspectives on is can you share with us the broader vision that Verizon is using to engage with the acquisition and think about how the assets for Verizon are going to continue to evolve over time as well as the operating strategy?

Sowmyanarayan Sampath

Definitely. Before that, the safe harbor, I'll point everyone to the Verizon Investor Relations section, where we have a safe harbor. I'll ask you all to read it, and this conversation is covered by that safe harbor.

So I'll get started on our overall vision. Look, our vision -- it's -- our fundamental strategy is around bringing broad -- premium broadband and premium mobility to American customers. That's been our

Recommended For You

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Trending Analysis

Trending News