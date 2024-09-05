Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) Citi’s 2024 Global TMT Conference September 5, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anu Bharadwaj - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani - Citi

Fatima Boolani

All right. Good morning, everybody. Day Two of Citi's Global TMT Conference. I'm Fatima Boolani. I jointly head up the software research team here, if you haven't heard from me ad nauseam already, but I am so thrilled to have Atlassian here with us and Atlassian's Anu Bharadwaj.

Thank you so much for joining me on stage.

Anu Bharadwaj

Thank you so much for having me. That's wonderful to see you again.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Fatima Boolani

Excellent. Well, I want to get right into it because you've got a lot of ground to cover here. I'm going to start the highest level here, and then we can drill into more specific areas. But you're coming up on 10 years Atlassian. Congratulations. That's a big milestone. And the last 1.5 years, you've been President. So, you've obviously worn a lot of different hats at the Company from operations to product development to corporate development.

So I want to get a sense from you over the last decade a lot has happened, but certainly over the last 1.5 years, a lot has happened at the Company. So can you give us an overview of all of the progress you've made under your purview and the milomarkers you've hit? And then conversely, some of the areas that you're still kind of working on as areas of opportunity.

Anu Bharadwaj

Yes, sure. Yes, 10 years is locked down, and it's been a fantastic journey at Atlassian. Over the past year, as you know, we've reached a number of interesting milestones as a company. We're now at close to $4.4 billion in revenue with about $1.4 billion in free cash flow, so FY '24.

