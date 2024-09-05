Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Jefferies Industrials Conference 2024 (Transcript)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Jefferies Industrials Conference 2024 September 5, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ignacio Couturier - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Murphy - Jefferies

Matthew Murphy

Yeah, okay. Up next we have Pan American Silver presenting the story is CFO, Ignacio Couturier who's been with the company for 20 years.

Ignacio Couturier

22 years.

Matthew Murphy

22 years. And he's going to take us through a bit of a presentation and then, we'll throw it open to some Q&A.

Ignacio Couturier

Perfect. Okay, thank you, Matt. And it is a pleasure to be here this morning. So I'm only talking about Pan American Silver. As Matt mentioned, I've been in the company for 22 years. As usual, we have a cautionary note. You can read that on your own leisure. So we'll start off with the map of Pan American Silver. So as you can see, we have a very large portfolio of assets, ranging from Timmins, Ontario, down to Patagonia, Argentina, 11 operating mines. And that's really a product of the huge growth we've had over the last five years.

In 2019, we closed the Tahoe transaction whereby we added two operating mines in Peru, one in Canada and then the Escobal mine that's currently in care and maintenance and that was in 2019. And then last year in 2022, we closed the Yamana transaction, the Yamana resources transaction. We added one mine in Brazil, two in Chile, and one in Argentina. So we've seen huge growth. So within the Silver space, I think we're quite special. We have the scale with our production, plus we have diversification. So no country represents more than 25% of our overall revenue.

I think very few companies have that level of diversification. In addition to that, we have the largest

