Why Pfizer Investors Should Closely Monitor VAX-31

Summary

  • Investing in biotech and pharma stocks is certainly not for everyone, as these companies are vulnerable to various external risks.
  • I turned bullish on Pfizer last January based on several reasons, including the expectations for a resumption in buybacks and the company's strategy shift to focus on profitable growth.
  • A couple of days ago, Vaxcyte, a clinical-stage biotech company, reported promising results in a Phase 1/2 trial for its pneumococcal vaccine, threatening Prevnar, Pfizer's blockbuster drug.
  • In this analysis, I look at the next steps for Vaxcyte to commercialize the vaccine and assess the threat it poses to Pfizer's financial performance.

Investing in stocks is not for the faint-hearted. Investing in biotech stocks is certainly not for everyone. There are a lot of external factors at play determining the profitability of a biotech company, and even the biggest players in this industry

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

