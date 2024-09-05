Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.02K Followers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 5, 2024 1:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Boerner - Chief Executive Officer
David Elkins - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

Okay, great. Thanks for joining us everybody. I’m Terence Flynn, the U.S. Biopharma Analyst here at Morgan Stanley. Before we get started for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com\researchdisclosures. Very pleased to be hosting Bristol-Myers this afternoon.

Today from the company, we have Chris Boerner, the company's CEO; and David Elkins, the company's CFO. But thank you both so much for joining us this close to the right after summer back-to-school season. Appreciate you taking time out of your day to join us.

Chris, I think we'll turn it over to you for some opening remarks, and then we'll launch into questions.

Chris Boerner

Well, thank you, and it's great to be here with everyone. Maybe I'll just say a couple of things. First, we're obviously coming off of a pretty good second quarter. We actually saw nice growth really across the entire portfolio. Importantly, we saw good performance with our growth portfolio. That business now is just over 45% of the total revenue for the company, and it's well on its way given the momentum we have in that portfolio to be over 50% of the business as we get into next year. So really happy with the performance of the growth business.

We also saw good performance on our legacy product. Obviously, since the second quarter, we've been able to clarify the impact that IRA has on Eliquis. It's pretty clear that that's going to be an important medicine not only for patients, but an important product for the company in the

Recommended For You

About BMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMY

Trending Analysis

Trending News