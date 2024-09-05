Dell: Blockbuster AI Growth, Don't Worry About Margins

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • Dell's stock has declined since my last write-up due to margin concerns on AI servers, but recent performance shows strong growth in AI infrastructure and server revenue.
  • Dell's AI-optimized server revenue surged, contributing to record server and networking revenue, highlighting their ability to capitalize on AI demand despite margin compression.
  • Dell's valuation is significantly below the sector median, presenting a strong buy opportunity given their robust growth potential and market position in AI servers.
  • While risks include supply chain delays and allegations of circumventing U.S. export restrictions, Dell's management has plans to mitigate these concerns.

Allen And Company Annual Meeting Brings Business Executives, Media Moguls, And Politicians To Sun Valley, Idaho

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Dell (NYSE:DELL) shares have drifted downward over the last three months since I last wrote on the server-PC giant due to growing investor concerns after the last quarter provided commentary on

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.69K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DELL, AMD, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (main account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DELL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DELL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DELL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News