Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference September 5, 2024 8:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Armstrong - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rollins - Citi

Michael Rollins

The clients only and disclosures are available at the back of the room next to the AV desk. Welcome back to Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference. I'm Mike Rollins with Citi Research, and we're pleased to welcome Jason Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer of Comcast. Jason, thank you for joining us today.

Jason Armstrong

Thanks for having me, Mike.

Q - Michael Rollins

So the management team has been discussing the focus and investment around six key growth drivers for the business, while managing others through secular headwinds. Can you summarize the key trends across these businesses, and how they drive annual revenue and EBITDA growth for Comcast over the next few years?

Jason Armstrong

Yeah. Well, it's a good way to start because it's a super big picture question, in that study, (ph) you're right, that's the way we've sort of been articulating the world in the last couple of years and sort of framing the company on what we -- what we're about, where we're investing, what the growth drivers are. And so to your point, we really have sort of six key growth drivers that we're investing a lot of capital in. And if you look at these six, it's important to sort of look at it this way because the past few quarters, I think as you've seen, our revenue growth has been a bit below our historical standards.

And on the one hand, you'd say, okay, is that the new norm? On the other hand, you'd say, no, we don't actually believe that. We believe we can reaccelerate revenue growth. But that is rooted in a view of you have to go look under

