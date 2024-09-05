Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) Morgan Stanley Conference Call September 5, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Reshma Kewalramani - President and CEO
Charlie Wagner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

Thanks for joining us, everybody. I'm Terence Flynn, the U.S. biopharma analyst here at Morgan Stanley. Before we get started, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. Very pleased to be hosting Vertex this morning or this afternoon.

Joining us from the company, we have the company's President and CEO, Reshma Kewalramani; and Charlie Wagner, the company's CFO. Thank you both so much for being here. I really appreciate you taking time out of your busy schedules. Disclose it after the end of summer, but really looking forward to the conversation. So thank you.

Reshma, maybe I'll turn it over to you just for some opening remarks to set the stage and then I actually have a lot of questions we can run through, but I'll turn it over to you to start.

Reshma Kewalramani

Sure. Well, Terence, thank you so much for hosting us. It's nice to see everyone in person. Maybe three things to start with. First, in our cystic fibrosis franchise, we continue to reach more patients than ever before. as we go out to more geographies, get regulatory and reimbursement agreements for the lower and lower age groups, and we are very excited about the vanzacaftor NDA, which is also in for review with the European regulators that brings -- I know it's hard to believe, but it brings what looks like even more efficacy than Trikafta -- that PDUFA date is January of next year.

Also in CF, we're very excited about the VX 522 program, which is an mRNA program with our partners at

