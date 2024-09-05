Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Cherry – Vice President-Investor Relations
Jon DeGaynor – President and Chief Executive Officer
David Rawden – Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luke Junk – Baird
John Franzreb – Sidoti & Company
Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Methode Electronics First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. And we will open for questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Robert Cherry, Vice President of Investor Relations. Robert, the floor is yours.

Robert Cherry

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Methode Electronics fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings conference call. For this call, we have prepared a presentation entitled Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results, which can be viewed on the webcast of this call or found at methode.com on the Investors page.

This conference call contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflects management’s expectations regarding future events and operating performance, and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor protection provided under the securities laws. Methode undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Methode’s expectations on a quarterly basis or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this conference call involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in Methode’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our 10-K and 10-Q reports.

On Slide 4, please see an agenda for our call today. We will begin with an introduction

