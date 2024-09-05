Korn Ferry (KFY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 05, 2024 4:55 PM ETKorn Ferry (KFY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.02K Followers

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call September 5, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Burnison - President, CEO & Executive Director
Bob Rozek - Executive VP, CFO & Chief Corporate Officer
Gregg Kvochak - SVP of Finance, Treasury, Tax & Investor Relations
Tiffany Louder - VP of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Trevor Romeo - William Blair
George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Tobey Sommer - Truist
Alex Sinatra - Baird

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Korn Ferry First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

We have also made available in the Investor Relations section of our website at kornferry.com a copy of the financial presentation that we will be reviewing with you today.

Before I turn the call over to your host, Mr. Gary Burnison, let me first read a cautionary statement to investors. Certain statements made in the call today, such as those relating to future performance, plan goals, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties which are beyond the company's control.

Additional information concerning such risks and uncertainties can be found in the release relating to this presentation and in the periodic and other reports filed by the company with the SEC, including the company's annual report for fiscal

Recommended For You

About KFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KFY

Trending Analysis

Trending News