Over the past year, I have significantly expanded my coverage of airport stocks. While airport stocks definitely are not resistant to downturns in the global economy, I do believe that they suffer to a lesser extent from the competitive forces we see in the airline industry with the only risks being travel to and from regions reducing either due to lower economic activity or other instabilities or emerging airports providing competitive threats, although airport developments are multi-year projects with multi-billion dollar investments required. So, that is not a huge threat that occurs occasionally.

In this report, I am adding Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCPK:AIPUY) to my coverage. Since this is my first time covering the company, I will be providing a brief description of the company followed by an analysis of the most recent results, risk factors and a stock price target with a rating.

What Does Airports of Thailand Do?

Airports of Thailand (hereafter AoT) went public in 2002 after the privatization of the Airports Authority of Thailand. Today, the government still owns 70% of the company through the Ministry of Finance. Out of a total of 39 airports in Thailand, AoT operates a total of six airports. This includes the main airport of Bangkok, namely Suvarnabhumi Airport and an airport near Bangkok named Don Mueang International Airport. Furthermore, the company operates another four airports namely, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Mae Fah Luang - Chiang Rai International Airport and the airport of Phuket. In 2023, these airports processed 100 million passengers on 639,891 aircraft movements. Pre-pandemic, the airports processed over 140 million passengers on nearly 900,000 aircraft movements.

Airports of Thailand Sees Strong Growth

Total revenues grew 54% year-on-year, which is a strong growth rate considering that domestic passenger numbers were flat and domestic aircraft movements were down 1.8%. International movements were up by almost 34% while international passenger numbers were up by 40%. This gives a total increase in aircraft movements of 15.5% and 21.2% higher passenger numbers. Aeronautical revenues were up 45.8% while non-aeronautical revenues were up 61%. Operating expenses grew by 25% driven by higher repair and maintenance, employee costs and depreciation and amortization. This led to a 172.5% pre-tax profit of 19 billion Thai Baht or a 172.5% increase and EBITDA growth of 86.7% to 29.5 billion Thai Baht. (For reference, 1 Thai Bath is approximately $0.03 which would mean that EBITDA was around $885 million.) The margins improved from 47.7% to 58%, which was in line with pre-pandemic margins. So, from a margin perspective, the company has already recovered from the pandemic, but there still are 40 million passengers or 40% growth in passenger numbers and aircraft movements to recover which could provide additional upside to the results.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For AoT?

The obvious risk for airports is a reduction in travel demand either due to a macroeconomic downturn or a deterioration of political stability. Remote risks include health crises as we saw during the pandemic. Opportunities for AoT are the investments of the government focused on stimulating tourism and the continued recovery of passenger numbers and aircraft movements to pre-pandemic levels.

Is Airports of Thailand A Good Stock To Buy?

To determine multi-year price targets The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, cash flows, and the most recent balance sheet data. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and the stock price targets accordingly. In a separate blog, I have detailed our analysis methodology.

Airports of Thailand is overvalued with the median peer group valuation in mind. However, I do believe that the company has several elements that make it attractive. I like the exposure to Bangkok and Phuket and with the Thai government focusing on promoting tourism that should drive international as well as domestic travel. Furthermore, the EBITDA estimates show growth from $677 million in 2023 to $1.6 billion by 2026. Similarly, free cash flow is also set to grow and that opens up a lot of space to increase dividends beyond what is currently projected. The fact that the company has low leverage and there are no significant CapEx projects, provides further support to the investment case. I believe that based on FY25 earnings there is a 29.5% upside to $23.31 and attach a buy rating to the stock.

For those interested in buying, there are various ways to buy the stock, namely AIPUY, AIPUF, and APTPF. The last two barely have any volume while AIPUY does have some volume but trades OTC with each ADS representing 10 ordinary shares. If you don't want to buy OTC or just seek higher volumes, there is the possibility to buy the stock directly from the Stock Exchange of Thailand where it trades under the ticker AOT.

Conclusion: Airports Of Thailand Stock Is Attractive

I believe that the exposure to the airports in Thailand provides a compelling investment opportunity given the strength of Thailand as a tourist destination. Furthermore, from a fundamental perspective, we see low leverage, EBITDA growth, and free cash flow ahead while there are no significant cash flows for new development projects. AoT also has some growth ahead to recover its passenger numbers and aircraft movements to pre-pandemic levels which provides solid support to the business' prospects.

