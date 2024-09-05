DNY59

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) offers investors exposure to a rather conservative basket of fixed-income instruments that is actively managed. The fund is primarily invested in U.S. Treasuries, corporate bonds and securitized investments. The weighting is tilted toward investment grade and, more specifically, toward the top end of the credit rating scale.

As an intermediate-term fixed-income fund with a duration of 6 years, FBND could stand to benefit from lower rates in the future, providing some appreciation. That could be beneficial because the dividend yield itself is rather low at ~4.5%.

FBND Basics

Dividend Frequency: Monthly

Dividend Yield: 4.49% (SEC yield 4.95%)

Expense Ratio: 0.36%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $10.65 billion

Structure: Active ETF

FBND's investment objective "seeks to provide a high level of current income." In an attempt to achieve this, the fund is actively managed and "normally invests at least 80% of its assets in debt securities of all types and repurchase agreements for those securities."

As is the case with most fixed-income ETFs, they pay a monthly dividend to investors. This can be helpful for income-focused investors rather than investing in individual bonds that pay annually or semi-annually. When you hold hundreds (or, in the case of FBND, which we'll touch on below, thousands) of securities, you end up getting a relatively more stable income throughout the year. There was a particularly large year-end 2020 distribution, which has distorted the chart.

FBND Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the annual dividend amounts, one can get a better idea of the trend of the payout. As rates have been rising, we've seen a noticeable increase in the dividends paid for the last couple of years.

FBND Annual Dividends (Seeking Alpha)

BND Comparison

One of the first funds that came to mind for a comparison was the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND). That's a highly popular fund as measured by total net assets, which comes to around $330 billion as of the end of July 2024. FBND is a fairly sizeable fund itself, with over $10.5 billion AUM.

FBND and BND aren't that far off in terms of their exposure; they provide meaningful exposure to the U.S. Government Treasuries or related securities. Both funds also have an average duration of 6 years—which should make them similarly interest rate sensitive. For every 1% change in interest rates, the underlying portfolios in these funds should rise or fall by ~6%.

However, like most of Vanguard's ETFs, BND is passively managed and designed to follow an index. Given that, it comes with a very small expense ratio of just 0.05% versus what they state is the industry average ETF expense ratio of 0.22%. The expense ratio for FBND comes to 0.36%.

So, all else being equal, if these were two passively managed ETFs following the same underlying index, one would want to choose BND. Of course, in this case, FBND is an actively managed fund.

The good news for FBND shareholders is that historically FBND has been able to deliver alpha over the last almost 10 years—meaning the higher expense ratio has been made up for with the success of the managers. It is also "almost" the last ten years because FBND's inception is October 6, 2014.

Ycharts

Both funds were negatively impacted when the Fed started raising rates aggressively, and risk-free Treasury rates also followed along higher. They've since been recovering from last October's swoon, when risk-free rates climbed to levels not seen since before the Global Financial Crisis.

As we are once again looking at rates declining, and that seems to be the expected trend going forward, each of these funds could look to continue to move higher while also delivering some monthly dividends to investors.

TLT Comparison

That said, these are both listed as "intermediate-term bonds." If one has more conviction that rates are going significantly lower, then a fixed-income ETF with even more duration could be a better choice. That's where something like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) could be a better choice.

Thanks to an effective duration of 16.70 years, there is potential for significantly more upside as rates decline. TLT is also all U.S. Government Treasury holdings as well.

As one would expect, the declines were much more aggressive when rates were heading higher, and TLT was hit particularly hard. That's pushed the fund to perform materially worse over the last few years—though we can see that it performed stronger previously. In particular, during Covid, Treasuries became particularly attractive as a safe haven.

Ycharts

This puts TLT in a position where it performs exceptionally well if the economy enters into a hard landing, where a recession is deeper and longer than expected. That would likely see the Fed cut their short-term rates more aggressively than currently expected.

PAI Comparison

Now, to take the comparisons in a bit of a different direction, I also wanted to include the Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI). This is a non-leveraged closed-end fund that I've been picking up shares in over the last year or so as a more conservative way to play rate cuts. The effective duration of PAI is somewhat similar to that of FBND and BND at 7.02 years.

It offers a touch higher distribution rate as well at 4.91%—they are even in a position to raise their distribution a touch more given their 103.5% distribution coverage. However, CEFs tend to want to pay a level distribution out for longer periods, unlike ETFs, which simply pay out the interest or dividends they receive and pass that on to shareholders.

That said, where the fund can get a higher yield is by investing primarily in corporate bonds in the BBB and A credit rating buckets. That comprises around 84% of the fund's portfolio; they have almost no exposure to U.S. Treasuries. They have a sleeve of below-investment-grade debt at 8.29%—which is fairly comparable to FBND's 11.44%.

So overall, in terms of risk versus yield, it appears to be balanced between these funds as one would expect. Thanks to the slightly higher duration and the discount to its net asset value that PAI trades at, it could make it a potentially better candidate going forward than FBND.

For this last ~10 year comparison, I've also included the total NAV returns because that will help show us what PAI's actual underlying portfolio performance was. The discount/premiums impact the total share price return to a larger extent than they do with ETFs.

Ycharts

Over the last year, PAI has also been able to outperform this group of funds. For what it is worth, FBND has also performed quite well over the last year too.

Ycharts

With PAI's current ~5.5% discount, there could be some more potential upside when interest in fixed-income investments in the higher-quality bucket returns. Of course, there can be no guarantee this will happen, and the discount could be wider, resulting in PAI underperforming going forward.

FBND's Portfolio

FBND lists a whopping 3884 total holdings. For being an actively managed fund, the managers certainly can't be keeping an eye on every single one of these positions regularly. That said, the majority of the exposure is held within the top ten holdings. This accounts for over 24% of the fund's investments.

FBND Top Holdings (Fidelity)

Thousands of these holdings account for under 0.10% of the percentage weight each within this ETF. The dominant geographic exposure for the fund is North America, which represents 90.59% of the fund's investments. The largest exposure is to U.S. Government securities, which means it makes sense that the geographic allocation would lean toward North America. Overall, the weighting for "Government" just ever so slightly edges out corporate bond exposure by a basis point.

FBND Debt Type (Fidelity)

Given that sort of exposure, the fund does list a sizeable majority of the portfolio as AAA rated in terms of credit rating.

FBND Credit Rating (Fidelity)

That said, with Fitch downgrading the U.S. to AA+ last year, Fidelity must be going off of just Moody's Aaa for classification purposes. For comparison, Vanguard just lists "U.S. Government" as its own classification on its official website, but Fidelity's information lists BND at a 71.25% weighting to AAA.

Regardless, a significant portion of FBND's portfolio is fairly highly rated. If these issuers, particularly the U.S. Government, are defaulting, then we would definitely be in some tough economic times.

Conclusion

For investors expecting more aggressive or having more conviction in rate cuts going forward, higher duration investments such as TLT may be a better bet relative to this more intermediate-term fund. Investors willing to play the sizeable discount/premiums that come from closed-end funds may even venture into PAI, as it could offer some more potential upside as well.

With that said, in general, FBND seems like an overall solid fixed-income ETF. The fund invests in relatively safer instruments, with a heavy focus on investment-grade holdings. The fund is actively managed, and that naturally comes with a relatively higher expense ratio. Still, it has been able to outperform the passively managed BND, which carries similar portfolio characteristics as FBND, over the long term.