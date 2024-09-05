Broadcom Q3: VMware's Integration Is Unlikely To Be Successful

Sep. 05, 2024 6:24 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock, AVGO:CA Stock1 Comment
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • I maintain a “Sell” rating on Broadcom Inc. stock with a fair value of $120 per share following its fiscal Q3 earnings due to concerns over legacy business declines and VMware integration issues.
  • Broadcom's termination of VMware’s perpetual license model and controversial pricing changes may drive partners to competitors, risking long-term growth.
  • Despite strong AI ASIC and networking chip prospects, Broadcom's legacy software and integration challenges with VMware hinder overall growth potential.
  • Broadcom's semiconductor solutions show promise, but infrastructure software faces competitive pressures, limiting overall revenue growth to an estimated 8.3% annually from FY25 onwards.

Broadcom

G0d4ather

I presented my "Sell" thesis on Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in my previous coverage in June 2024, noting that aside from AI and VMware, Broadcom's legacy businesses declined by 15% in revenue. Broadcom released its Q3

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.35K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
AVGO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News