Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 05, 2024 6:17 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stock
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference September 5, 2024 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Anagnost - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Radke - Citi

Tyler Radke

Happy Thursday. Welcome to day two of Citi's Tech Conference. I'm Tyler Radke, Head of Software Equity Research. Thanks for joining. And we're really excited to have Andrew Anagnost, the CEO of Autodesk. Andrew, thanks for coming out from the West Coast for our conference. I know you wanted to read an exciting statement.

Andrew Anagnost

Yes, my lawyers have provided me with content for this. So we may look make forward-looking statements during the course of this presentation. Please refer to our SEC filings for information or risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. There, I've done my job.

Tyler Radke

All right.

Andrew Anagnost

There you go.

Tyler Radke

Well done. I got that out of the way.

Andrew Anagnost

The harbor is safe.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tyler Radke

Well, thanks again for being here. I thought we'd just kick off big picture. So Autodesk has been around for decades. It's a company with very dominant market share in the architecture and engineering space, you have flagship products like Revit and AutoCAD. One of the big questions we get from investors is just sort of how to think about the growth profile? Architects are not exactly a high-growth profession, you have very high market share. So how do you sort of think about the building blocks and what that long-term growth looks like?

Andrew Anagnost

Yes. And architecture is somewhat an overstated percentage of our business. But the more important question is, look, you can't think of Autodesk as a design company anymore. We're a design and make company. And increasingly will also be a

