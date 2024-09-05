Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call September 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Turner - Head, Investor Relations
Mark Mader - Chief Executive Officer
Pete Godbole - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities
Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley
Jackson Ader - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research
John DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities
Michael Berg - Wells Fargo Securities
Michael Funk - Bank of America

George Kurosawa - Citi
Brent Thill - Jefferies
Keith Bachman - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Smartsheet Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Mr. Aaron Turner, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Aaron Turner

Great, thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome everyone to Smartsheet's second quarter of fiscal year 2025 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me today are Smartsheet's CEO, Mark Mader and our CFO, Pete Godbole.

Today's call is being webcast and will also be available for replay on our Investor Relations website at investors.smartsheet.com. There's a slide presentation that accompanies Pete's prepared remarks, which can be viewed in the Events section of our Investor Relations website.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our SEC filings available

