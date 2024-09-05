American Tower Corporation (AMT) Presents at Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.03K Followers

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference Call September 5, 2024 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Vondran - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Barden - Bank of America

David Barden

[Abrupt start] joining us again. We're super pleased to have Steve Vondran, President and CEO from American Tower, joining us. Kind of playing cleanup for our Tower guests at the conference this year.

Steve, thanks so much for joining us.

Steven Vondran

Well, thanks for inviting me. Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Barden

So maybe kick it off to talk about something that's not fiber to the home for the first time today. Just as the new CEO, you've been here for about -- in the seat for about six months. You've been around American Tower for the longest time. But kind of at your new perch. Could you tell us a little bit about what you see inside the organization that you want to kind of amplify things that you want to steer away from, just kind of the new CEO playbook?

Steven Vondran

Sure. Well, I've been part of the leadership team for a number of years, so there's a lot of consistency in terms of how we think about the business. I think one of the things we've been a little more explicit about is some of the actions we've already been taking and kind of the direction we're going with that.

And so, if you look at our near-term priorities, the first focus is on sales and making sure that we're maximizing organic growth across the enterprise and coupling that with a focus on cost controls. And so, kind of at the midpoint of our guidance, we're expecting to save about $35 million in SG&A this year, year-on-year

Recommended For You

About AMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AMT

Trending Analysis

Trending News