Birkenstock: Buy The Dip

Sep. 05, 2024 8:51 PM ETBirkenstock Holding plc (BIRK) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.68K Followers

Summary

  • Birkenstock shares fell over 20% post-lackluster Q2 results, but I recommend buying the dip due to strong growth prospects, especially in Asia.
  • Despite weaker-than-expected near-term growth, Birkenstock maintains its full-year outlook and offers a more reasonable valuation at current share prices near $50.
  • Birkenstock's high gross margins and double-digit revenue growth, particularly in under-penetrated Asian markets, present an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

Birkenstock sandal

herstockart

The Q2 earnings season is coming to a close, and one major trend that has emerged is a big beating in consumer discretionary names. Across restaurant stocks, food, and retail names, we've seen the impacts of weaker consumer spending starting to color near-term

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.68K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BIRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News