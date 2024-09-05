herstockart

The Q2 earnings season is coming to a close, and one major trend that has emerged is a big beating in consumer discretionary names. Across restaurant stocks, food, and retail names, we've seen the impacts of weaker consumer spending starting to color near-term results.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK), the German shoemaker, has been one of the unfortunate laggards within this group. After an impressive year-to-date rally, Birkenstock shares have fallen more than 20% after reporting lackluster Q2 results, wiping out YTD gains to nearly nothing.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bullish note on Birkenstock in June, when the stock was trading near $60 per share. Since then, Birkenstock has pulled back ~20% - but in spite of weaker-than-expected near term growth, the company has maintained its full-year outlook. In addition, one of the core linchpins of my bull case for Birkenstock, which is strong growth in Asia/China, has remained intact. As such, I'm reiterating my buy opinion on Birkenstock and recommending that investors buy the dip.

One of the core considerations here for investors to note is that with the sharp decline in Birkenstock shares, we now have an opportunity to buy into this growth story at a much more reasonable valuation. At current share prices near $47, Birkenstock trades at a market cap of $8.93 billion. After we add in the €1.097 billion of net debt on Birkenstock's latest balance sheet (or $1.207 billion in U.S. dollar terms, at today's exchange rate of $1.10 to the euro), its resulting U.S. dollar enterprise value is $10.14 billion.

Meanwhile, for next fiscal year FY25 (which is the year ending in September 2025 for Birkenstock), Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $2.32 billion for the company, or 17% y/y growth. For this year FY24, Birkenstock has maintained its guidance (20% y/y constant-currency revenue growth and 30-30.5% adjusted EBITDA margins). If we conservatively assume a 30.5% adjusted EBITDA margin on consensus revenue estimates for next year (conservative primarily because the company is investing in factory capacity expansion this year, which should yield benefits next year), adjusted EBITDA next year will be $708 million. This puts Birkenstock's valuation at 14.3x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA.

Now, this multiple doesn't exactly scream value: but at the same time, when we acknowledge the company's high-teens revenue growth (including >40% growth in Asia) and similarly high-teens growth in adjusted EBITDA, I'd say this is quite an attractively valued growth play when the broader S&P 500 is still trading at a ~20x forward P/E.

As a reminder for investors who are newer to Birkenstock, here is my full long-term bull case for the company:

Incredible growth trajectory, especially in Asia (currently just over 10% of total revenue). Despite having been in existence since 1774, Birkenstock has recently entered into a multi-year growth trajectory above 20% y/y. It has a wide array of both shoes and sandals for men, women, and kids, giving it a broad global TAM. In addition, relatively low penetration in high-growth Asian markets gives it an important focus driver for growth in the near term. Asia is growing at a >40% y/y clip, far outpacing the broader company.

Despite having been in existence since 1774, Birkenstock has recently entered into a multi-year growth trajectory above 20% y/y. It has a wide array of both shoes and sandals for men, women, and kids, giving it a broad global TAM. In addition, relatively low penetration in high-growth Asian markets gives it an important focus driver for growth in the near term. Asia is growing at a >40% y/y clip, far outpacing the broader company. Broad product portfolio. Birkenstock makes sandals, shoes, and accessories; across men's, women's, and kids. It also has products across the spectrum of price points.

Birkenstock makes sandals, shoes, and accessories; across men's, women's, and kids. It also has products across the spectrum of price points. Cross-sell. The company notes that the average U.S. consumer who is a Birkenstock customer owns 3.6 pairs of Birkenstocks, demonstrating incredible brand engagement and loyalty.

The company notes that the average U.S. consumer who is a Birkenstock customer owns 3.6 pairs of Birkenstocks, demonstrating incredible brand engagement and loyalty. Efficient marketing. Management also notes that the majority of new Birkenstock customers come in via word of mouth and other unpaid channels.

Management also notes that the majority of new Birkenstock customers come in via word of mouth and other unpaid channels. Stellar margin profile. Birkenstock boasts a gross margin profile in the ~60% range, which makes this shoemaker closer to a tech stock than its peers in retail and consumer goods. The combination of a very high gross margin plus double-digit revenue growth gives Birkenstock an extended runway for incredible profit growth in the near to midterm time frame, especially as the company uses its IPO proceeds to expand its store footprint and grow more in under-penetrated regions like China.

Stay long here and buy the dip at an attractive price.

Q2 recap

Let's now go through Birkenstock's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Birkenstock Q2 results (Birkenstock Q2 earnings deck)

Birkenstock's revenue grew 19% y/y to €564.8 million, which is a slight miss against Wall Street's expectations of €569.3 million (+20% y/y). Growth also decelerated three points from 22% y/y growth in Q1, which is one of the core reasons that Birkenstock shares pulled back after printing Q2 results.

B2B channel revenue continued to outpace direct-to-consumer revenue, and represented a 60% share of total revenue. We note optimistically that the company maintained its healthy pace of growth in Asia, which is up 41% y/y to €64 million.

Birkenstock growth by region (Birkenstock Q2 earnings deck)

Management notes that end customer sell-through remains strong, but that consumer spending has moderated somewhat - which is the core driver behind the slowing growth. Per CEO Olivier Reichert's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Consumers are becoming increasingly selective and more intentional in their spending and looking for more physical touch points with the product. They are seeking brand they love and Birkenstock is one of these global super brands [...] Birkenstock is a product that needs to be seen and touched and we benefited from this shift towards more in-person shopping. This movement is validated through increasing sell-through rates and reorders at our key retail partners. Accordingly, our B2B business was a bigger part of our third quarter than it has ever been. We continue to see growth in revenue from our key wholesale accounts with over 90% of our B2B growth coming from within existing doors."

The company notes as well that its membership program reached 6.9 million members, up 36% y/y. It notes that members spend on average 25% more than non-members, which was a factor behind continued increases in ASP y/y.

On the profitability side, Birkenstock's gross margins softened somewhat to 59.5%, a 220bps reduction y/y. The company is still facing temporary headwinds from its capacity expansion to serve rapid growth, which will be a margin tailwind for next year as its new Pasewalk facility reaches mature production.

Birkenstock gross margins (Birkenstock Q2 earnings deck)

We note that margins were sequentially much better than 56.3% in Q1, which also declined -320bps y/y (again due to the impacts of the current production capacity expansion).

Adjusted EBITDA also grew 14% y/y to €186 million, representing a 33.0% margin. It's important to note here that the company's gross margin headwinds from a higher share of B2B sales (which incorporate trade discounts) has an opex offset in lower store overhead, which contributed to 30bps of favorable adjusted EBITDA margins within the quarter.

Birkenstock adjusted EBITDA margins (Birkenstock Q2 earnings deck)

Risks and key takeaways

In my view, the near-term sales deceleration for Birkenstock isn't a major concern. Over the long run, I continue to see B2B door expansion plus fast growth rates in Asia as powerful tailwinds for Birkenstock, and the chance to grab shares at a more reasonable valuation (down ~20% post-earnings) is more than a reasonable trade-off.

Of course, there are risks to be mindful of. The Asia growth story may not continue to play out, especially with grumblings of a slower macro picture in China. Bear in mind as well that Birkenstock's bets on capacity expansion may not yield favorable results in margin if the company's growth expectations don't come to fruition.

That being said: with revenue currently growing double digits, and the stock trading at a low-teens adjusted EBITDA multiple, I'd say Birkenstock has more room for upside than risk for downside. Stay long here and buy the dip.