Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 05, 2024 8:06 PM ETBowlero Corp. (BOWL) Stock
Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call September 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bobby Lavan - Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Shannon - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lev Ekster - President

Conference Call Participants

Steve Wieczynski - Stifel
Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Randy Konik - Jefferies
Jason Tilchen - Canaccord Genuity
Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum
Eric Handler - ROTH Capital
Michael Kupinski - NOBLE Capital Markets
Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities
Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bowlero Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise, and after the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Bobby Lavan, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.

Bobby Lavan

Good afternoon to everyone on the call. This is Bobby Lavan, Bowlero's Chief Financial Officer. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Bowlero's fourth quarter 2024 earnings.

Today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Joining me today are Thomas Shannon, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Lev Ekster, our President.

I would like to remind you that during today's conference call, we may make certain forward-looking statements, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, one should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements are also subject to the inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

