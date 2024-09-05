Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference Call September 5, 2024 1:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Donna Langley - Chairman & Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Studio Group

Unidentified Analyst

Donna Langley, Chairman and Chief Content Officer of NBCUniversal Studio Group. Donna, welcome to our conference. We're thrilled to have you.

Donna Langley

Thank you. I'm thrilled to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Great. So, you've been at Universal for over two decades. Over that time, you've had many owners. And your current owner, and hopefully final one, is Comcast. How does being part of the -- Comcast is a very different company than the prior owner. So, how does being part of this company benefit NBCU on the film side? And also, if you could take it from the TV and streaming sides?

Donna Langley

Sure. Well, I remember very distinctly when Brian bought the company and he and Steve Burke addressed everybody and said, we're here to stay. We think like owners, not renters. And we're investors. And that is as true today as it was back then. So, they do invest in our businesses and they understand our business, which is unlike some of our previous owners. They really do understand the media business, and it's complementary to their other businesses. And for me personally, as a leader, they do something really extraordinary, which is they trust in us as a leadership group and a management team. And they give us the confidence to take swings and to make bold choices. So, movies like Oppenheimer, not easy choices, but we really always feel that we have the full weight of Comcast behind us when we do something like that.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And maybe you could talk a little bit about

