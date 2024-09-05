Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference Call Transcript

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference Call September 5, 2024 4:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Madhu Ranganathan - President, CFO & Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Steven Enders - Citi

Steven Enders

Well, thanks, everybody, for being here. I think we're at the last session of the day for day 2 of the Citi Technology Conference. I'm Steve Enders part of the software research team here. With us today for, I guess, the last session today is Madhu from OpenText. Madhu, thank you so much for being here.

Madhu Ranganathan

Thank you, Steve, for having OpenText.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steven Enders

Yes. So maybe to start off, I think OpenText has gone through a pretty -- a lot of changes in the past few years. Clarification, acquiring Micro Focus, divesting parts of Micro Focus and a recent restructuring. So maybe can you kind of walk us through that journey and maybe how is OpenText as a business different today than it was a few years ago?

Madhu Ranganathan

Yes, absolutely. As you rightly pointed out, we've gone through many changes. We've gone through dramatic changes. I'll start here. We are a relatively software company at 33 years old. And our growth historically has been driven by value-driven acquisitions and by organic growth. I do want to put an emphasis on cloud, especially to your question about what is different today than the journey of OpenText. Several acquisitions have contributed to the foundation of OpenText in content, in business network, in cybersecurity. The most transformative acquisition is what we closed in January 2023, that's Micro Focus.

And now thinking of Micro Focus X, the mainframe business AMC, which we divested, is really where we are as an information management company. And what I would say is when we think about data

