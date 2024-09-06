Svetlana123

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR), incorporated in 1970 and headquartered in Minot, ND, owns and operates multifamily properties primarily in Minnesota and Colorado.

The growth of its business in the past leaves much to be desired, and the returns have been underwhelming. However, the markets in which the REIT mainly operates suggest a good outlook, even though rent growth is decelerating. More importantly, the shares are greatly undervalued, but leverage is not very high, liquidity is adequate, and it has well-structured maturities.

Portfolio and Outlook

The REIT's portfolio consists of 70 communities that aggregate 12,883 apartments and are spread across 6 states.

Investor Presentation

Minnesota accounts for 51.5% of the real estate portfolio. Population growth in this state has been relatively stable over the last 20 years:

MacroTrends

Moreover, its unemployment rate is significantly lower than the US average:

Data by YCharts

Colorado accounts for 32.7% of the portfolio and though its population growth rate has been more volatile, it was generally higher:

MacroTrends

This state's unemployment rate is higher than in Minnesota but still lower than the average:

Data by YCharts

Right now, the alternative (buying a house) is relatively unattractive because of high mortgage rates; rent prices are generally lower than maintenance/tax expenses and mortgage payments together. As a result, even those who were and still are ready to buy a house may not do so before mortgage rates drop lower. Additionally, the home inventory is at historically low levels implying generally high prices for homes and the liquidity of the housing market as represented by the months' supply of new single-family houses is also low.

Data by YCharts

When it comes to the supply of rental properties, I think this is relatively low judging from the historically average vacancy rate, the decreasing permits in the last couple of years, and the lack of growth in construction projects recently.

Data by YCharts

Performance

Unfortunately, the long-term price performance is underwhelming as the current stock price is at nearly the same level it was decades ago and on that basis it has underperformed the majority of its relevant peers:

Data by YCharts

Additionally, in the last two decades, it underperformed both SPY and VNQ by a great margin:

Data by YCharts

Coming to more recent results, the average monthly revenue per occupied home increased by 6.9% in 2023 from the year before and the occupancy rate increased by 30 bps to 94.9%. As a result, same-store NOI increased by 8.95% YoY and core FFO increased by 7.9% to $4.78 per share in 2023.

In the last quarter, the average monthly revenue per occupied home marked a 3.3% YoY increase and average occupancy was reported at 95.3%, 10 bps higher YoY and 40 bps higher than the rate at 2023 year-end. That's consistent with the general deceleration in rental rate growth. Same-store NOI increased by 2.4% YoY and core FFO per share declined slightly to $1.27 from $1.28 in the same quarter last year.

During the last earnings call, management guided for core FFO per share of $4.85 at the midpoint for the year 2024, which would be 1.46% higher than 2023 core FFO per share. So, it's evident that they expect the deceleration to continue.

Leverage & Liquidity

The REIT doesn't use too much leverage with 54.85% of assets funded with mortgages, notes, a line of credit, and preferred shares. Additionally, a good portion of the debt (37.35%) is unsecured and the weighted average interest rate it pays is 3.62% as of the end of the last quarter which is quite low these days. With interest coverage at 3.53x and a debt to EBITDAre ratio of 7.91x, Centerspace also has adequate liquidity.

Up until 2028, the annual maturities do not exceed 12% of total debt and the REIT's liquid assets together with its line of credit are 35.16% of total debt, so there is no reason to think there's a significant solvency risk here.

Dividend & Valuation

CSR currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, resulting in a forward yield of 4%. The payout ratio of 61.85% is attractive, but the yield is low and past growth has been slow. For this reason, I don't think that income investors have anything to envy from CSR; the sector median dividend yield is currently 4.31%.

However, CSR shouldn't be rejected by value investors, as the forward AFFO yield of 6.47% is good for a residential REIT these days. This is explained by the severe punishment faced by the market after interest rates started increasing in 2022. Even today, when the market expects the Fed to start cutting the policy interest rate, CSR still has a long way to complete recovery.

TrendSpider

On a peer-relative basis, CSR is also substantially undervalued as it would need to increase by 27.94% to reach the average FFO multiple, assuming no change in FFO.

Stock P/FFO CSR 15.56 NXRT 17.12 ELME 18.93 VRE 31.30 EQR 19.41 IRT 17.49 ESS 19.45 CPT 18.50 AVB 20.61 UDR 18.03 MAA 18.29 Average 19.91 Click to enlarge

With an implied cap rate of 7.13%, the shares are also undervalued on an absolute basis, and they would need to appreciate by 33.26% to reach NAV calculated at $99.94 per share based on the 2024 average cap rate forecast for multifamily assets (6%); so a similar upside to what is suggested on a peer-relative valuation basis.

Statista

Risks

Though the payout ratio is sufficiently low, residential properties generate more volatile rental revenue and the risk of experiencing a dividend cut is more pronounced than in other property sectors. Additionally, this REIT's portfolio introduces concentration risk; the market dynamics may end up less favorable in the long term than they are today.

Rent growth has also started decelerating for residential REITs and Centerspace was not immune; if interest rates start decreasing then the increased demand it has enjoyed from high mortgage rates should soften, affecting its bottom line. At the same time, if interest rates stay high for longer than the market anticipates, short-term downward price pressure is likely.

Verdict

That being said, the prospects outweigh the risks here. Centerspace has multiple factors usually observed in outperforming stocks (quality, value, small size). Therefore, I am rating it a strong buy.

What do you think? Do you own this stock or do you favor some other REIT? I’d love to know! Also, please leave a comment if you found this post useful; it means a lot.