Following our coverage of Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMF) (OTCPK:FINMY), we are back to comment on the leading helicopter manufacturer today. Since March 2024, the company's stock price has been flat (Fig 1), and lately, a few negative news stories have impacted Leonardo.

Last week, following the victory of the far-right party in Germany and the surprise advance of the new left-wing party, investors feared that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government's change of direction in foreign policy could reduce military expenses. Berlin's draft budget for 2025 includes only around €4 billion for Ukraine, compared to €8 billion spent in 2024. This sell-off has affected not only Leonardo but all of the defense sector. In numbers, Germany is the first European country to aid Ukraine, with over €10 billion in military expenses allocated since January 2022.

We also report another mixed news. On a positive note, Leonardo UK is the only player left for the Royal Air Force helicopter order. This commission is valued at approximately £1 billion (€1.19 billion), with the tender called a replacement for the RAF's Puma helicopters. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) have withdrawn, having not submitted bids by the deadline for August-end. Leonardo will meet the requirements requested by the Ministry of Defense, including the social scope and the industrial contribution expected for the British supply chain.

On the negative news, it remains to be seen whether the new government in London, grappling with a significant review of expenses, will award the contract to Leonardo or cancel the program. This lack of competition could induce the Ministry of Defense to interrupt this tender and issue a new one with modified requirements. At this point, we cannot understand if/when Leonardo will be awarded the helicopter's contract. According to our calculation, the order would represent approximately 6% of Leonardo's annual backlog if the contract is ultimately awarded. This cannot go unnoticed.

Still related to the supportive implications for Leonardo, the former ECB leader (Mr. Draghi) provided a first report that underlines, among others, instructions that would make the defense sector efficient and competitive, as well as independent of the United States market, whose military contribution - given the possible re-election of Donald Trump as president - can no longer be taken for granted in the coming years. Draghi's plan is a strategic attempt to meet the development needs of politicians and entrepreneurs in the military industry, who have long been blocked by legislative constraints that hinder cooperation in the name of competition. We see this review as highly positive and make it possible to overcome the impasse and increase cross-border coordination.

Our team continues to believe in the Leonardo Industrial Plan targets. A higher EU Defense Budget, new alliances, and balance sheet flexibility provide a supportive investment story. With this sell-off, Leonardo is still a bargain and trades at a discount compared to defense peers.

Q2 results and our positive take

The company reported good results, with a 5% beat on the compiled consensus in new orders. In addition, we reported a 6% and 3% beat in sales and EBITA. More importantly, FCF was also better than expectations. This has always been a critical concern of Wall Street analysts. Very briefly, looking at the H1 results (Fig 2), the company recorded an impressive number with a current backlog at a record level (€43 billion), equal to 2.5 years of production. Top-line sales reached almost €8 billion with a +15.8% increase compared to H1 2023. Leonardo delivered an EBITA of €503 million, with a +17% vs. last year. Following a partial disinvestment in Leonardo DRS, the group debt decreased by €600 million, with a net debt of €3 billion.

Leonardo H1 Financials in a Snap

Aside from the supportive H1 print, there are a few highlights that continue to drive our positive forward-thinking view:

We support Leonardo's commentary on the B787 negotiations. This well reassures our team, and we anticipate the choice to diversify Grottaglie with a clear long-term opportunity to price in. Despite the negative comment on Germany, Leonardo recently communicated a JV with Rheinmetall AG (Fig 3). Building on the Lynx land vehicles and RHM's Panther, Leonardo will partner with one of the greatest German defense manufacturers, with a country in need of upgrading its €20 billion worth of arsenal; Some investors were worried that the company would need to trim its Fiscal Year 2024 outlook. This was due to lower B787 due to lower-than-expected B787 deliveries and lower earnings in Thales JV. However, the CEO confirms that efficiency and cost savings plans will offset these headwinds (Fig 4). Aside from balance sheet flexibility, we now see Leonardo with P&L flexibility. This is supportive.

Leonardo JV Upside

Leonardo Cost-saving Upside

Valuation

The company reiterated all of its guidance for the year, and we believe Leonardo's valuation remains attractive compared to its peers. Following the H1 results, we leave our estimates broadly unchanged, and we have the opportunity to raise 2025 as we increase profitability in the Aeronautics segment. Here at the Lab, we also think it is worth highlighting the company's decision to split out its Cybersecurity as a new division. This might provide higher transparency and a better sum-of-the-part valuation.

In our estimates, we were anticipating sales growth of 4.5% and a high-single-digit EBIT appreciation until 2027. The company generates over 80% of its total sales from defense and governmental activities. We see many years of strong defense spending in Europe and worldwide. Considering the B787 lower deliveries, we slightly tweaked our estimates to adjust our model with lower sales and a higher margin. This is due to cost optimization, with an increase in savings from €150 million to €190 million. For this reason, our sales are estimated at €18.7 billion, with an EBITA of €1.42 billion. We are supportive of the Leonardo Industrial Plan, and we see scope for an additional re-rating.

Leonardo's peers, Thales SA (OTCPK:THLEF), Dassault Aviation SA (OTCPK:DASTY), and BAE Systems plc (OTCPK:BAESF), trade at a double-digit FW EV/EBITDA (12x - Fig 6). Here at the Lab, we apply a 20% discount to reflect Leonardo's diversified investments in various segments, and we believe, its inefficient corporate governance. For this reason, we use a 10x multiple, arriving at a valuation of €14.2 billion. In addition, we should include Leonardo's primary holding equity stake (Leonardo DRS for €3.4 billion, Hensoldt AG for €800 million, and Avio for a total consideration of €100 million). We derived an enterprise value of approximately €18.5 billion, and considering the current debt, our equity value stands at €15.5 billion. This implies a 30% stock price appreciation, with a target price of €27 per share.

Leonardo 2024 Guidance

SA Valuation Data

Risks

In our last coverage, we already reported Leonardo's main downside risks. This includes a lower defense budget from NATO, raw material price changes, wage inflation, and supply chain constraints. In addition, we report that the company's corporate governance is not ideal due to the Italian government's equity stake and the high personnel turnover. Leonardo derives 25% of its expected earnings from investments in JVs; this lower control might be a risk to consider. This is incorporated in our lower EV/EBITDA multiple. On the upside, the recovery in the civil helicopter might provide a tailwind for the company in the coming year.

Conclusion

Rheinmetall AG joint venture provides opportunities in land vehicles. Despite the B787 challenges, Leonardo's guidance were left unchanged, and with an attractive valuation, we reiterate our overweight target price.

