Leonardo: Recent Sell-Off Provides A Better Entry

Sep. 06, 2024 12:56 AM ETLeonardo S.p.a. (FINMF) Stock, FINMY Stock
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.42K Followers

Summary

  • Defense stocks plummeted across Europe, driven by investor fears of policy shifts. We view this as an opportunity to reenter Leonardo.
  • Leonardo UK remains the sole contender for the RAF helicopter contract. In addition, we see support from Draghi's recent report on a unified European defense sector.
  • P&L flexibility with an unchanged 2024 outlook gives us higher confidence in the company's long-term potential. So, we reiterate our overweight target price.

Polish Navy Leonardo AgustaWestland AW101 Merlin transport helicopter. Aviation and military rotorcraft.

Jozsef Soos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following our coverage of Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMF) (OTCPK:FINMY), we are back to comment on the leading helicopter manufacturer today. Since March 2024, the company's stock price has been flat (Fig 1), and lately, a few negative

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.42K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FINMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FINMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FINMF
--
FINMY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News