jane

The Buy Thesis

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) class B shares (NYSE:LEN.B) are trading at a cheap price relative to growth as multiple earnings drivers kick in. Mortgage rates coming back down in combination with a significant housing shortage suggest home building activity will accelerate. LEN has successfully increased market share and is positioned to capture a large portion of the profits as housing starts to rise.

We initially wrote about LEN back in March of 2022 when LEN was at its cyclical peak. It was cheap then and despite the stock price move it remains cheap today.

We shall begin with a discussion of what has made homebuilders so disproportionately successful, and then follow with LEN-specific fundamentals that position it to outperform.

Extreme success

Homebuilders have materially outperformed the S&P since the turn of the century, with Lennar and Pulte (PHM) each returning over, 2800% compared to 509% for the S&P.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Outperformance of this magnitude combined with the parabolic shape of the return graph in the last few years often indicates a stock bubble, but valuations for homebuilders remain well grounded. Price to earnings multiples of homebuilders are mostly around 10 or 11 (with exception to NVR) making them substantially cheaper than the S&P.

2MC

So even though the stock price chart is vertiginous for a value investor like me, the homebuilders are well within normal valuation and in my opinion, opportunistically priced.

The massive returns have not come from multiple expansion, rather from ample earnings growth. Here are Lennar’s earnings over that same time period.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

I posit that the high earnings are not a cyclical peak, but rather sustainable growth derived from an excellent business.

A really good business model

Usually, a widget is built, and then the company hopes to sell it for a profit margin. That profit depends on demand being there to absorb the incremental unit. Once the widget is sold, it is immediately impaired to anyone but the original buyer. It can no longer be resold at that price.

A car loses value as soon as it is driven off the lot

Clothing is resold at a fraction of its original price

Entertainment content gets stale and loses value

Consumables perish

Thus, the value of most widgets is not necessarily the same as its sales price. The company will simply produce however many units its marketing team can push onto the market. If demand is miscalculated, the extra widgets sit in a warehouse unsold.

Housing is different.

When a homebuilder builds a home for $400,000 it is immediately worth $480,000 and this is not an up-priced widget price tag that a marketing team pushes onto the market. The home is actually worth $480,000. It can be resold for $480,000 to a new buyer, and is likely worth even more than that when held for years.

In other words, the consumer is not being tricked by marketing into buying a product that they probably shouldn’t. The buyers are generally getting both a home in which they want to live and a home that will retain its value.

Despite selling at a fair price, homebuilders have strong margins, with most in the 20s.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Profit margins can be fickle. Niche or proprietary products can have higher margins because they may be limited to 1 or 2 producers, while more generic products often have profit margins competed away. If a substantial margin is to be had and anyone can make the product, new producers come in and price lower until the price drops to what is called a standard economic return: producers make enough profit to justify the risk, but no more.

Homes, for the most part, are a generic product, yet homebuilder margins have been stable and strong for decades.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

I suspect the reason margins are so stable is because of the substantial barrier to entry. The capital required to build a single home is not prohibitive, but creating and maintaining a supply chain that allows a builder to construct a house of buyer specified quality, in a buyer specified location and in a timely manner requires enormous capital and coordination.

The major homebuilders have spent decades perfecting their supply chains, and they have gotten to a point where they can simply deliver a better product at a better price.

That is what protects margins and that is why they can keep gaining market share.

Lennar’s market share is surging

In recent years, Lennar intentionally dropped its gross profit margin from the high 20s to the low 20s through paying down its customer’s mortgage rates. It has stimulated demand, taking LEN’s homes sold to record levels.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

These high sales numbers are coming at a time when overall housing starts are in a trough.

FRED

More LEN sales and less overall industry sales would suggest that LEN’s market share has increased materially.

Valuation

Lennar, along with the rest of the homebuilders is trading around 11X forward earnings.

Homebuilders have consistently traded at multiples lower than those of the S&P because they are viewed as a cyclical industry. Lennar, for example, had its earning boom in the homebuilding cornucopia of the early 2000s housing bubble but then earnings went negative during the Financial crisis.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

This sort of earnings volatility is typical of cyclical companies. A cyclical should trade at a low multiple during its earnings peak and a higher multiple when at an earnings trough.

I suspect Lennar is trading cheaply now because the market believes it is at or near a cyclical peak. This is where I disagree with the market.

Market share gains misinterpreted as cyclical peak

In 2020, LEN earned $7.85 a share, which rapidly accelerated to $17.91 a share in 2022.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

That was the cyclical peak. It was a zero interest rate environment in which mortgage rates were at historic lows. It made the monthly cost of owning a home quite affordable, broadening the scope of potential buyers. Housing starts shot up to an annual pace of 1.2 million units.

However, since 2022, the Fed raised rates rapidly causing the 30 year mortgage rate to surpass 7%.

Tradingeconomics

Higher rates made housing less affordable, which took housing starts back down to well under 1 million pace. 1 million is roughly the annual supply of housing required to keep up with population and demand growth.

I think it is fair to say that 2022 was the cyclical peak for homebuilders, but with current starts below the stabilized, long-term level, 2024 earnings and 2025 estimated earnings should be at or below the midpoint.

Thus, LEN is not trading at 11X a cyclical peak, which would be an appropriate multiple, it is trading at 11X midpoint of cycle earnings, which I view as opportunistically cheap.

There are 2 points I want to make regarding the cyclicality of LEN’s earnings:

Earnings declines have been very mild during recent cycle downturns Multiple factors point to a long period of homebuilding strength ahead

During the GFC, LEN’s earnings dropped from the 2005 peak of $8.14 to negative -$9.20 in 2007. That massive decline was bigger than a normal cyclical drop because the GFC was a housing related crisis and because homes were overbuilt in the preceding decade.

In comparison, the drop from the 2022 peak was much milder, from a high of $17.91 earnings to a low of $14.25. Part of the difference in volatility is related to the GFC being a special event, but there have also been internal changes at Lennar.

Improved supply chains and operations

Debt materially reduced

Lennar has put quite a bit of effort into streamlining its homebuilding. The sales process is cleaner and time spent in inventory is reduced. Additionally, LEN’s balance sheet has improved, moving from moderate debt to a cash hoard.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Lennar now has more cash than debt on the balance sheet and is plowing spare cashflows into share buybacks.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

With such ample free cash, LEN is better positioned to weather cyclical downturns in homebuilding. That said, I don’t think there will be significant downturns in the foreseeable future.

Favorable homebuilding outlook

Housing units are structurally undersupplied due to the dearth of new starts in the 2008-2020 era. Vacancy has dropped below 1%, the lowest in decades.

FRED

It was anticipated that homebuilding would surge post COVID to catch up for the missing housing units, but high mortgage rates interfered with affordability, temporarily staying demand.

However, based on the Jackson Hole Fed meeting, we are now on a path of rate cuts which should bring mortgages back down to a 5 handle. Cheaper mortgages in combination with existing undersupply and pent-up demand set up a nice runway for a long stretch of higher than normal housing starts.

Over the next decade, I anticipate housing starts will average somewhere between 1 million and 1.5 million units per year.

That suggests to me that not only is LEN not at a cyclical peak, but that it has substantial earnings growth ahead. Given this outlook, I find the 11X multiple to be a great value and am long Lennar.

Risks to thesis

Affordability could be an issue.

Traditionally, a homebuilder doesn’t really care how expensive it is to produce a home. If lumber or some other input is expensive, the cost is passed on to the buyer. The homebuilder simply collects its ~24% margin. Perhaps it is even better for them if building is broadly expensive because 24% of a bigger number is a larger profit.

Thus, the trends pointing to higher construction costs are not concerning in themselves.

FRED

However, it remains unknown how this will interact with a population that has a propensity to spend almost all of their income. Personal savings rates have trended down precipitously, now approaching all-time lows.

FRED

If fewer people have the money saved up for down payments, it may inhibit demand for housing starts.

It is an odd situation where personal incomes look excellent at a population level, but propensity to spend may inhibit big ticket items like homes, which require long periods of saving.

I legitimately don’t know if this will have no impact or a huge impact, but it is certainly a risk factor to watch.

LEN.B the cheaper way to play it

There is an arbitrage in which LEN’s Class B shares trade about 8% cheaper than class A shares. We have tracked this spread continuously, and it ranges from anywhere from 15% to as little as almost even.

Portfolio Income Solutions arbitrage tracker spreadsheet

LEN B shares have the same claim to cashflows as A shares and more voting rights. Over time, I suspect the gap will close.

LEN.B is a way to buy LEN for 8% cheaper, which means one gets more cashflows and more dividends for each dollar invested.