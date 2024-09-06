ISM Services PMI Expanded For Second Straight Month In August

Summary

  • The Institute of Supply Management's August headline composite index (PMI) is at 51.5, slightly better than the forecast.
  • The increase in the Services PMI in August is due to all directly factoring indexes with readings close to or above 50 percent.
  • Manufacturing may be a more sensitive barometer than non-manufacturing activity, but we are increasingly a services-oriented economy, which explains our intention to keep this series on the radar.

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) has released its August services purchasing managers' index (PMI). The headline composite index is at 51.5, slightly better than the forecast. The latest reading moves the index back into expansion territory for 48th time in the past 50 months.

