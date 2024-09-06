If like me, you are a fan of the old "classic" days of television's Saturday Night Live, you may recall a skit about a Presidential debate including then-President Gerald Ford, played by actor Chevy Chase. The actor playing the debate
S&P 500 Sector Analysis: Start Thinking Differently
Summary
- The stock market's uneven recovery since 2023 suggests four potential scenarios, with a weak market being the most likely over the next six months.
- Sector analysis reveals that tech and telecom have led gains, but performance is top-heavy, with a few stocks driving most returns.
- Energy and REITs are laggards in both cap-weighted and equal-weighted ETFs, making them potential opportunities for value-seeking investors.
- My ETF-centric portfolio is only 15% in equities, heavily hedged with options, favoring Treasury securities for a better reward-risk tradeoff.
