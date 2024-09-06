Saint-Gobain: Waiting For That Sweet Entry, But Too Expensive Here

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I'll revisit Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF), a company that I have owned and am interested in owning again. I remain exposed to the French stock market at a high degree - even growing to an allocation where my exposure to France is higher than my exposure to Germany. My three main "euro" countries are Germany, France, and Italy. I also have a bit of Austria, Switzerland, Spain, and Portugal - but those are the main ones. My investment in Saint-Gobain has, in fact, reached my overall expectations, and this is also why I divested part of my position when the company reached a native share price that represented an exit for me - about 2 weeks after my last piece.

I still own shares in Saint-Gobain, and I believe the company has shown since my last piece, that we've reached a bit of a "peak" valuation for the time being - moving up and down as follows.

Seeking Alpha Saint-Gobain Article (Seeking Alpha Saint-Gobain Article)

You can find that specific last article here, and it's also the piece where I went ahead and changed my rating from a "Buy" to a "Hold".

Saint-Gobain is an interesting play, and in this article, I will be updating my long-term thesis on the business.

Saint-Gobain - Plenty to like, but I want a lower valuation for this French Giant

Since my last article, we have the 1H24 results for this company. These results reflect the somewhat volatile and flat trends that the share price has seen over the past few months. The company's sales are down around 5% YoY, but are still at a level of €23.5B, with a solid operating margin of upwards of 11.7%, which is actually an increase YoY. It's not only an increase here, but also a record operating margin for the company.

Because the company also reported some very solid levels of net income on a recurring basis, and good levels of free cash flow - it's very fair to say that Saint-Gobain has done very well for itself, despite a drop in sales. To generate record-level operating margin in this sort of environment, the company has done very well indeed. The company's cash generation levels were also at record levels. Saint-Gobain has continued to be very conservative with cash allocation and capital usage but has been able to meet several of its longer-term strategic initiatives especially aimed at the high-growth regions, including exposure to certain construction chemicals.

With the acquisition of CSR in Australia, Bailey in Canada, and FOSROC, the company is expanding its portfolio of attractive assets - including €2B of annual sales from these three companies alone, with another €450M of company EBITDA, including €100M of company synergies.

The reason for the sales decline?

Take a look.

Saint-Gobain IR (Saint-Gobain IR)

As you can see, mostly FX, some structure, and price negatives - but mostly volume declines. Meanwhile, positive operating margins are coming in from things like a positive price-cost spread, and better cost management, including cutting unnecessary positions. This has also resulted in improved EBITDA margins due to lower non-operating costs, less write-downs, and lower income tax. All of this resulted in a recurring EPS of €3.4 for the 1H period, or a run rate of €6.8/share.

I still do not consider the company to have any sort of attractive moat, despite the solid market position it has. The reduction in operating profit despite a higher margin is proof of both the positives and the negatives. If you follow Saint-Gobain, you should know that the company is a very solid player in terms of allocating capital skilfully. This is added to by positive top-line trends, including good trends from raw materials and energy costs, improving sales.

But this does not change the environment, which includes very low construction demand, which was the reason for the lower revenues (especially volume here).

I do expect the company's volumes to improve in 2H24. This improvement will come sequentially as the sector recovers and rates are going lower. It should enable the company to improve its EBIT margins even further. FCF grew by 12%, which is keeping the company's net leverage at very comfortable levels, making this company's debt and rating a non-issue. This company is BBB+ rated, now with long-term debt to capital of around 33% - even though the yield for the native SGO ticker is only 2.74% here, with an implied 2024E dividend of around €2.21 (Source: F.A.S.T Graphs Paywalled Link).

However, this company has factors that make it less certain and less deserving of its premium than you might expect. This is also the reason I am not willing to give the company a high valuation for the long term. It's volatile, and the downsides are just as violent as the upsides we're seeing here.

The company, to remind you, manufactures a plethora of building materials, many of which have absolutely no connection with one another beyond the fact that they are building materials. This is also what the company has been working to divest from somewhat. Like some concrete players, the company's products don't tend to travel that far, which means that like Heidelberg materials, SGO can sometimes be a very regional sort of player. Its current strategy, and that which it has been pursuing for over a decade now, has been focused on the decentralization of the portfolio and focus on portfolio management. A focus is also on sustainable building materials and similar products, which has been driving growth.

As I mentioned earlier, SGO is also moving into building chemicals, a sort of high-margin sort of business that, I believe, has a very good future.

The company is very capable of improving margins through strategic moves in its portfolio. Management is very capable here, having divested many underperforming businesses that have contributed less than €10B of sales at an EBITDA margin of below 5% (see the company's operating margin above, and you'll see why). These divestments have then led to cash for buying the sort of accretive high-growth players that SGO has focused on.

But the train has reached the end of the rainbow here - at least to some extent. Declines in volumes are making themselves known here, which forces the company to lower its prices (albeit following many years of impressive pricing increases). Also, the company's interest rates are now far higher, and consumer confidence when it comes to the company is likely to result in a revenue decline here moving forward.

Competition exists in the form of specific building materials players such as Heidelberg (although SGO doesn't do concrete as such), but more companies like Masco Corp. (MAS), and CRH PLC to name a few. Out of these, SGO has the best yield, but, in my view, doesn't entirely make up for its currently somewhat unfavorable valuation, and the fact that its construction chemicals business is still in the starting stage, and lacks both depth and scale. It requires further moves to make this one work properly in a way that would add significant value.

For that reason, I'm not convinced by the valuation, even if I am convinced by the company value.

Let's take a look at that valuation.

Saint-Gobain Valuation - There's a problem here, and it's not just the 50% miss ratio

Saint-Gobain was flying high for several years, a trend that reversed back in 2022 and 2023, with 2024E expected to bring about an EPS drop. Some are expecting upwards of a 20-25% drop, I would say at least 10% from the 2023A level. Unfortunately, and given the current trends, I don't expect this to meaningfully recover over the next few years, which means that trends are expected to be relatively flat.

The upsides and positives are very clear to me here. The overall global improvements in the sustainability of building materials are likely to lead to continued upside for Saint-Gobain and its products. The continued divestments of lower-margin businesses are likely to drive positives here, improving profit. But it will also come at the cost of sales and profits in the near term, as the company works to integrate these new businesses into the mix. Also, the M&As of the recently mentioned companies will work to improve this for Saint-Gobain.

But even with these positives, Saint-Gobain only trades at a 12-13x p/E on a normalized basis. This might be a surprise to you given the quality I believe and show you here, but it means that based on 11-12x P/E, the lower range, you only have a 2-4% annualized RoR - and without that dividend, it's close to zero.

You have to premiumize the company very highly to get those 15-20% annualized RoRs, and I do not believe the company warrants it here. Instead, I believe that several years' worth of flat trends will result in a valuation where you might be happy that you did not buy more.

In fact, as things stand now, I'm actively looking to exit this investment at over €75/share because there are more attractive companies to invest in - with better yields and better upsides. My investment strategy calls for either investing in companies that even if they do poorly, give me very good returns and income, or invest in a company that is poised to see significant growth and where I consider growth very likely (again, preferably doing well even if the company's forecasts turn out to be wrong).

This company does not fulfill it. For instance, a company like Deutsche Post AG, or DHL, does fulfill it, while also yielding more than twice the dividend yield that Saint-Gobain is here.

For that reason, (not DHL specifically), I'm much more careful here.

I estimate about 2% top-line sales growth for the company, with an operating margin that seems unlikely at this time or forward to drop below 11%. The bullish thesis here is based on the acquisition of higher-margin businesses to replace the lower-margin businesses the company is selling off - but this will take time. I believe that at this time, it's a good time to be "outside" of SGO, or at least that it's not a worse time to be invested in another business with a good upside, and for that reason, my thesis is as follows.

Thesis

My thesis for Saint-Gobain is generally a positive one - provided you can "BUY" the company at an attractive valuation. Because this is not likely possible at this time, I would be more hesitant about investing here.

The company is a very solid building material company. It has world-leading operations across several continents and has demonstrated over time the ability to outperform its shareholders as well as outperforming the market.

However, over 200% return since I started investing in the business has left Saint-Gobain in a position of being overvalued, and I would not currently consider this an attractive play.

I say "HOLD", and I say a PT of €70/share at most for the business. I am now also considering a rotation of my shares, and would probably buy other, cheaper businesses instead at this particular time, as of September 2024.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Saint-Gobain is an absolutely solid business, but due to the significant valuation seen to its historical average, I cannot call the company a "Buy" here. It does not fulfill my upside demands.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.