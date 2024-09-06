PM Images

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) fell to $39.35 in July, and since then, has appreciated by 26.56% to $49.80. Despite climbing more than 25% over the past 2 months, I still believe there is a tremendous amount of value left to be unlocked from shares BMY after their Q2 earnings provided some validation to my investment thesis. Shares of BMY still yield 4.8% and trade at less than 10 times next year's earnings. With rate cuts on the way and CME Group predicting that there is a 100% chance that the rate-cutting cycle will start in September I think that the lower rate environment will provide an additional tailwind for BMY throughout 2025 as they will be able to restructure their debt obligations and drive the savings to the bottom line. BMY's revenue in Q2 increased YoY, and its ability to drive $1.68 billion of net income should quiet the fears of BMY posting an unprofitable 2024. I think shares of BMY should be significantly higher than they are today and that investors can still generate further capital appreciation while locking in a 4.8% yield before the rate-cutting cycle begins.

I upgraded my investment thesis on BMY in June, which was around the 52-week lows. BMY had dramatically sold off, and I believed that the investment community wasn't looking into the financials close enough, considering BMY's -$11.91 billion Q1 loss derived from booking their acquisition costs. Since my last article was released on June 4th (can be read here), shares of BMY have appreciated by 19.28% while the S&P 500 increased by 4.27%. BMY also paid quarterly dividends, which brought its total return to 21.10% over this period. Even though shares of BMY are up more than 25% since its 52-week lows and more than 19% since my last article, I think shares will continue to appreciate heading into the end of the year. I am following up with a new article to discuss why I believe there is still significant value to be unlocked going forward in shares of BMY.

Risks to my investment thesis

While I am bullish on BMY, there are several significant risk factors for investors to consider. BMY operates one of the largest drug manufacturing companies, which comes with risk factors that are much different from those of traditional companies. To get new products approved for the marketplace, BMY must spend tremendous amounts of capital and time developing new drugs and going through the FDA clinical trial process. There is no guarantee that their new drugs will be granted authorization, and negative results can impact its share price. If there are safety issues that materialize down the road from taking BMY's drugs, they could find themselves at the center of lengthy and costly lawsuits. There are always competitive factors from other drug companies discovering breakthroughs or more effective treatments, but unlike other industries, BMY has to worry about its drugs coming off of patent and other companies creating generic versions of their products. BMY also has to face changing regulations that could impact its current and future product lines. We're in the middle of election season, and there are also political risks to consider, as healthcare and drug pricing are always topics of conversation. I am bullish on the future.

BMY's Q2 earnings were a breath of fresh air and should alleviate the bear thesis

Shares of BMY took a one-way trip lower from $80 at the end of 2022 to hovering around the $50 level at the beginning of 2024, then crashing through the $40 mark after reporting Q1 earnings. BMY reported an -$11.91 billion loss in Q1, but in the actual filings, BMY issued documentation discussing Acquired IPRD (Acquired In-Process Research and Development). In their financials, BMY took a $12.1 billion non-tax deductible change for the Karuna Therapeutics acquisition. BMY also allocated an $800 million charge for a collaboration with SystImmune, Inc. Shares of BMY experienced a sell-off, and I believe it was because of the misinterpretation of the financials and because part of the investment community was not looking into why BMY posted such a large loss in Q1. Part of my investment thesis revolved around this aspect of information because BMY wasn't actually losing money, they were booking expenses, which impacted the quarterly and annualized numbers. I think that Q2 earnings validated my thesis because shares have been on the rise after posting strong profitability.

In Q2 2024, BMY generated $12.2 billion in revenue, which was an increase of 9% YoY. The analyst community was looking for $11.52 billion in revenue, and BMY came in with a $680 million beat against the consensus estimates. This was also a 2.83% QoQ increase as BMY booked an additional $336 million in revenue compared to Q1. The big difference between Q1 and Q2 was that in Q1, BMY produced non-GAAP EPS of -$4.40, and in Q2, BMY generated $2.07 in non-GAAP EPS. This was a $6.47 swing QoQ in non-GAAP profitability, and BMY beat the consensus estimates in Q2 by $0.44. BMY has been positioning itself for long-term growth and acquiring companies to expand its pipeline. U.S. revenue increased 13% YoY to $8.8 billion, while its growth portfolio revenue increased 18% to $5.6 billion from $4.7 billion YoY. BMY's results indicate that they're delivering value to shareholders with their long-term vision.

BMY continues to advance their product mix as they gained U.S. regulatory approvals for Breyanzi, Krazati, and Augtyro in addition to gaining European approval in first-line bladder cancer. BMY completed enrollment for 2 Phase 3 trials for Sotyktu in psoriatic arthritis and expects to see the data at the end of 2024. BMY received critical clinical trial updates across their oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, and neuroscience portfolios in Q2. BMY continues to innovate and maintain a competitive advantage by focusing its pipeline on core therapeutics that can deliver significant results and improve the lives of many patients across the globe. These progresses BMY is making allowed them to raise guidance for the 2024 fiscal year as they now believe diluted EPS will come in at $0.60 - $0.90 compared to $0.40 - $0.70. BMY is also expecting its total revenue to increase in the low single-digit range on a percentage basis YoY. The way BMY looked, investors had written it off as it lost more than -50% of its value, but I believe the market is looking favorably upon BMY's recent earnings and progress.

Why I am very bullish after the recent price appreciation

Despite being up on my position, I am still very bullish on BMY because I don't think the market is factoring in how powerful rate cuts could be for BMY. There is currently $48.86 billion in long-term debt on the balance sheet for BMY, as they just issued $13 billion of unsecured senior notes in Q1. None of the recent notes issued term in 2024 or 2025, but starting in 2026, the new debt comes due. The interest rates range from 4.95% to 5.65% on the new notes. We're heading into a rate-cutting environment, and the 2-year and the 10-year are about to uninvert as their yields are 3.75% and 3.74%. The bond market is signaling that the Fed is offside as their target rate is 525 -550 bps. CME Group has now increased the chance of a 50 bps cut in September to 43% as yields in the bond market continue to decline. By the end of 2025, CME Group is projecting that the most likely scenario with a 25.2% chance of occurring is that the Fed target rate will be 300 - 325 bps and that there is a 49.6% chance that the target rate will fall to 300 bps or lower. This is important because BMY has almost $50 billion in long-term debt, and the new notes they issued, which don't start to come due until 2026, have rates of 4.95% to 5.65%. In a low-rate environment, BMY will be able to refinance a significant amount of its debt, allowing it to reduce its interest expenses. The savings that BMY could incur have the potential to increase their margins and become earnings that flow right to the bottom line. BMY also has $6.65 billion in on-hand liquidity and is generating over $2 billion in quarterly FCF. I think rate cuts will be very impactful for BMY and the market will reward BMY as they restructure their debt profile.

BMY is trading at one of the lowest valuations I have seen, and at a low valuation compared to its peers. I am taking 2024 earnings with a grain of salt because they are being impacted by the acquisition charge in Q1. BMY is trading at less than 8 times 2025 and 2026 earnings, while the only other peer that has a sub-10 forward P/E is Pfizer (PFE). I think that the market is discounting BMY's earnings too much, especially after their Q2 profitability. Being able to pay less than 8 times forward earnings for BMY while getting close to a 5% yield is a steal in my opinion.

BMY discussed in Q2 that they're committed to returning cash to shareholders through their dividend program. BMY has provided investors with 7 years of dividend growth, and its 5-year average growth rate is 7.77%. BMY is paying a dividend of $2.40 per share, which is less than 50% of 2025 earnings. There is more than enough cash on the balance sheet in 2024 to maintain the dividend despite the large loss in Q1, and with over $2 billion in quarterly FCF, BMY should have no problem maintaining its annualized dividend growth in the future. I am bullish on the 4.8% yield because I believe shares are undervalued and because it will look very attractive to investors looking to allocate capital to income-producing assets as the Fed starts to cut rates.

Conclusion

BMY is a stock that many were writing off due to a questionable forward pipeline and the large loss in Q1. I think there has been a large misconception about what BMY has been doing, and investors who were able to see the forest through the trees are being rewarded for investing in a company that is solidifying its future by expanding its pipeline through acquisitions. 2024 is almost over, and the one-time charge in Q1 is rapidly becoming a distant memory. BMY is trading at less than 8 times 2025 earnings, yielding 4.8%. I think that BMY has several catalysts on the horizon as they bring more drugs to market, increase guidance, and find themselves in a position to refinance debt. As investors look for value companies with large yields due to a lower risk-free rate of return, I think BMY will be at the top of the list as shares still look like there is a lot of value to unlock in the future.