Consider These 2 Picks For Retirement Income

Many investors, who have not reached their retirement age or are in early retirement years tend to focus not only on extracting attractive yield, but also capturing some element of growth both on the current income and portfolio appreciation front.

In theory this makes sense as the longer the time horizon is, the higher the potential to benefit from the compounding magic that would come from consistently growing dividends at, say, ~ 10% each year. In such situation sacrificing initial dividend yields could be, theoretically, a sound thing to do.

A vehicle that is used by many investors to implement a dividend growth focused strategy is the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), which tracks the performance of 103 blue chip names that exhibit the necessary characteristics to deliver sustained and attractive dividend growth levels. For example, SCHD's 3-year dividend growth rate stands at 8%, and the dividend has increased year by year since 2012. In other words, a compelling security especially considering the current yield of circa 3.4%.

Having said that and as many of my followers have noticed it, in my view, the current macro and interest rate environment have rendered many defensive businesses, which are subject to secular tailwinds so attractive from the yield perspective, making it very difficult to rationalize allocating capital in SCHD (or in general dividend growth strategy assets).

To put it differently, the difference in current yield is too big for SCHD's dividend growth benefits to compensate this and justify tilting the portfolio towards growth strategy.

The choice for putting a heavier emphasize on selected securities that produce higher yields already from the start is made even easier as it is still possible to lock in rather enticing current yields that come in combination with:

Investment grade balance sheets.

Strong dividend or distribution coverage levels.

Clear growth potential (usually not double-digit but still at attractive single digits).

Robust underlying cash flow generation that is supported by structural tailwinds.

As we can see, all of these criteria clearly support retirement income-driven asset allocation strategy for investors, who seek safety without sacrificing growth potential.

Let me now provide you with two concrete investment picks that possess all of the aforementioned criteria.

Pick #1 - Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge is a large cap name with core operations in the midstream space, which usually is tightly regulated and comes together with long-term agreements that introduce an important layer of predictability in the business.

For example, currently 98% of ENB's EBITDA generations stems from cost of service contracts that not only warrant price stability, but also take care of the volumetric risk, which to a large extent isolates the business from commodity cycle risk. This has allowed ENB to deliver dividends to its shareholders almost 70 years.

At the same time, since the underlying business is tied to such defensive contracts, the multiples are obviously not that high (e.g., FWD EV/EBITDA of 11.8x) as the possibility to register high double-digit growth is inherently limited. This, in turn, leads to a positive effect on the dividend side, where currently ENB is able to offer an enticing yield of ~ 6.6% (i.e., 320 basis points above of what SCHD's is yielding).

Furthermore, if we look deeper into ENB's business, we will notice that it has the right potential to record decent growth statistics going forward, which would nicely complement the current yield angle.

For example, the total CapEx pipeline that has been clearly identified with an expected execution over the next couple of years amounts to circa $21 billion, which is almost 25% of ENB's current market cap. The CapEx figure does not include the M&A opportunities, where ENB has historically been active by making several larger acquisitions each year. Here we have to also factor in the organic growth element that stems from the above-mentioned agreements, which are subject to periodic cash flow escalators, providing further support to ENB's EBITDA generation.

The Q2, 2024 earnings data depict these dynamics well, where the EBITDA increased by 8% on a year-over-year basis. Plus, the official guidance is still there from the Management to achieve annual EBITDA growth of 7% to 9% through 2026.

Speaking of the balance sheets, the situation looks very solid as well, where just in the prior quarter, credit rating agency DBRS upgraded ENB's rating to A low and S&P removed the negative outlook remark from it BBB+ rating. Considering relatively conservative dividend distribution profile and the communicated growth projections, ENB can afford to accommodate its sizeable CapEx and M&A plans in a financially sustainable manner. Even more, as ENB realizes its CapEx plans (from which most are directed towards the utility segment), the overall business will further strengthen, which could then offer an opportunity for ENB to potentially advance to an upper investment grade level.

Pick #2 - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, another defensive business, which could be viewed as an attractive retirement pick offering decent yield and sustainable growth in a de-risked manner. BIP focuses on investing and operating different classes of infrastructure across many geographies (i.e., ~70% of FFO comes from the Americas region and the remaining from Europe and Asia Pacific).

The underlying business model for BIP is about following a risk-averse buy and hold strategy for infrastructure assets that are underpinned by long-term, bankable and inflation protected agreements. The buy and hold strategy is periodically complemented by asset drop-downs (i.e., divesting partial or full stakes of investment projects that have been delivered by BIP from greenfield state to operations, thereby allowing to capture accretive spreads).

By implemented the aforementioned strategy, BIP seeks to capture annual distribution growth of 5–9% on top of growing the underlying business (i.e., retaining part of the FFO generation in the books).

A clear driver for this growth target is the fact that almost 80% of BIP's FFO generation is linked to CPI escalators. The remaining component comes from a combination of deploying retained FFO in organic CapEx projects and executing divestitures that in most cases produce sizeable capital gains (from which part could be distributed, but usually a larger part reinvested back in the business).

For example, just in Q2, 2024 BIP accessed $2.5 billion of fresh liquidity by divesting stakes from its completed and already cash generating projects (this amount is nearly 50% from what BIP has generated in its core FFO over H1, 2024 period).

In terms of the growth potential, the necessary elements are there. In Q2, 2024 BIP's identified CapEx agenda rose by 15% landing at circa $7.7 billion, which is really sizeable amount given that in the same quarter the total project size that was successfully commissioned amounted to $450 million.

From Q2, 2024 we can see that BIP has been delivering a nice growth in the FFO, achieving an year-over-year increase of 10%, which again provides a structural support for BIP to grow further its current dividend of ~ 5.1%.

Finally, similar to the case of ENB, the balance sheet for BIP is also robust with a strong investment grade credit rating. On top of this, BIP has no remaining corporate debt maturities until 2027, which clearly reduces the refinancing risk and allows BIP to execute its growth ambition in a stable manner.

The bottom line

While investing in blue-chip dividend growth names is indeed a solid strategy for retirement income investors to benefit not only from yield, but also from the growth perspective, given the current market conditions, a better value could be found by selecting specific businesses that do the same thing.

The difference, however, is that by cherry-picking individual businesses such as Enbridge and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, retirement investors can already now access higher yield that is subject to a clear and de-risked growth trajectory that is at high single digit level.