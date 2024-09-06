Consider These 2 Picks For Retirement Income

Sep. 06, 2024 5:08 AM ETSCHD, ENB, BIP, ENB:CA, BIP.UN:CA
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.57K Followers

Summary

  • SCHD and dividend growth focused strategies that are underpinned by blue-chip names provide an attractive way for retirement investors to capture income without completely sacrificing growth.
  • Yet, in the current environment, that comes with a clear opportunity cost.
  • Currently, there are many defensive businesses out there that offer higher yields already from the start, while keeping the growth trajectory into a high single digit level.
  • In this article, I elaborate on two specific picks that could be nicely placed in a retirement income portfolio, where the objective is not only income, but also growth.

Young woman and man climbing red bar graph

Klaus Vedfelt

Many investors, who have not reached their retirement age or are in early retirement years tend to focus not only on extracting attractive yield, but also capturing some element of growth both on the current income and portfolio appreciation

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.57K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
ENB--
Enbridge Inc.
BIP--
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
ENB:CA--
Enbridge Inc.
BIP.UN:CA--
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News