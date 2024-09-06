Two utility workers in a crane repair a power line. kozmoat98

After a couple of years of significant underperformance, utilities look to be turning the corner. This is because the headwinds of the higher for longer narrative appear to be dissipating.

A rate cut is 100% priced into the equation for the Federal Reserve's meeting later this month on September 18th. The only question is whether the rate cut will be 25 basis points or 50 basis points. Markets are almost evenly divided, with a 61% probability of a 25 basis point cut and a 39% probability of a 50 basis point cut.

As a result, utilities have been on a tear lately. The Utilities Select SPDR Fund ETF (XLU) is up 21% year to date. This is moderately ahead of the 15% gains of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) in that time.

Even after these eye-popping gains, I believe that more upside is yet to come for high-quality utilities. The Kansas and Missouri-focused electric utility, Evergy, (NASDAQ:EVRG) is one such utility.

I initiated coverage in a co-produced article with Brad Thomas with a buy rating in June. At the time, I liked EVRG's ongoing economic development projects with major corporations. I also appreciated the investment-grade balance sheet. Shares were also attractively valued at that time.

Today, I'm reiterating my buy rating on EVRG after its second-quarter results on August 9th. The company beat the analyst consensus for operating revenue and adjusted EPS during the quarter. EVRG also reaffirmed its 4% to 6% compound annual growth rate guidance through 2026. I have also adjusted my fair value multiple higher to account for the interest rate environment moving forward.

A Solid Second Quarter And Intact Growth Story

EVRG 2Q 2024 Earnings Presentation

In my view, EVRG's second-quarter results shared last month were very respectable. The company's operating revenue increased by 6.9% year-over-year to $1.4 billion during the quarter. That was nearly $90 million greater than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for the quarter.

So, what was behind these results in the second quarter?

As was the case in the first quarter, new retail rates in Kansas was one contributor to this topline growth. Weather-normalized demand also grew by 2.2% during the second quarter. According to acting CFO Geoff Ley's opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call, this was driven by growth in residential and commercial demand.

EVRG's adjusted EPS climbed 11.1% higher over the year-ago period to $0.90 for the second quarter. This exceeded the analyst consensus from Seeking Alpha by $0.01.

Higher retail rates in Kansas chipped in $0.06 to adjusted EPS in the second quarter. Weather-normalized demand growth was a $0.06 tailwind to adjusted EPS as well. Greater transmission margins also were a $0.05 lift to adjusted EPS.

These positives were only partially offset by a $0.03 drag on adjusted EPS from O&M during the second quarter. A $0.04 headwind from greater depreciation and amortization and a $0.02 decrease via higher interest expenses were also other factors.

For these reasons, EVRG's non-GAAP profit margin expanded by almost 80 basis points to 14.5% for the second quarter. This is how the company's adjusted EPS growth outpaced operating revenue growth in the quarter.

Of note, EVRG reiterated its midpoint adjusted EPS guidance of $3.83 for 2024 ($3.73 to $3.93). This would represent an 8.2% growth rate over the 2023 base of $3.54. The FAST Graphs analyst consensus of $3.83 is in line with EVRG's midpoint adjusted EPS guidance as well.

Beyond this year, the growth outlook is also promising. EVRG reaffirmed its guidance of 4% to 6% annual adjusted EPS growth through 2026. The FAST Graphs analyst consensus is for adjusted EPS to rise by 6.3% in 2025 to $4.07. For 2026, the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is that adjusted EPS will increase by 4.7% to $4.26.

This is supported by a couple of factors. First, the favorable economic development that I touched on in the previous article. That includes data centers from Meta Platforms (META) and Google (GOOGL)(GOOG) expected to reach their full run rates in 2027 and 2028, respectively. The Panasonic EV manufacturing plant also remains on track to reach its full run-rate in 2026.

These projects and other projects support the company's expectation that its weather-normalized demand growth will compound by 2% to 3% annually through 2028.

Secondly, Chairman and CEO David Campbell outlined House Bill 2527 in his opening remarks. This Kansas bill went into effect on July 1st. Campbell expects this legislation to make the state more competitive for electric infrastructure investment. That should bring plenty more economic development to the area to push EVRG's $12.5 billion in five-year spending higher in the years ahead.

EVRG Q2 2024 10-Q Filing

Shifting gears to EVRG's finances, the company is doing well. The utility's interest coverage ratio in the first half of 2024 was 2.3. Ordinarily, this would be low. For a regulated utility, though, that's adequate. The company is also well-capitalized, with a debt-to-capital ratio of 50.3% per FAST Graphs. This is better than the 60% debt-to-capital ratio that rating agencies desire from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. That is why EVRG enjoys a BBB+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to EVRG's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release, EVRG's 2Q 2024 Earnings Presentation, and EVRG's Q2 2024 10-Q Filing).

Fair Value Is Approaching $70 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my previous article, EVRG has rallied 13%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SP500) was flat. Yet, I believe EVRG is just as compelling now as it was in June. The utility's current-year P/E ratio of 15.7 is considerably lower than its 10-year average P/E ratio of 19.3 per FAST Graphs.

Erring on the side of caution in my prior article, my fair value multiple was 15.4 (two standard deviations less than the 10-year average). Now, I'm upping my fair value multiple to 17.4 (one standard deviation under the 10-year average).

At the time, I thought 17.4 may have been a reasonable valuation multiple. The one thing holding me back from that multiple in the past was my assumption that rates would be materially above the 10-year average of 1.8% per Macrotrends.

However, Morningstar has shifted its expectations to a federal funds rate of between 1.75% and 2% by the end of 2026. That means the status quo for federal funds rates should be maintained.

Even with this higher fair value multiple, I'm still incorporating some conservatism into my fair value estimate. If anything, the case can be made for EVRG's fair value multiple to be around 19.

That's because the FAST Graphs annual forward adjusted EPS growth consensus for the next three years is 5.8%. This is above the 10-year average of 5%.

The calendar year 2024 will be 69% complete in a few days. This leaves another 31% of 2024 and 69% of 2025 ahead in the coming 12 months. That works out to a 12-month forward adjusted EPS input of $4.

Using a fair value multiple of 17.4, I compute a fair value of $69 a share. Against the current $60 share price (as of September 5th, 2024), this implies a 13% discount to fair value. If EVRG meets growth expectations and returns to fair value, it could deliver 34% cumulative total returns through 2026.

More Dividend Growth Ahead

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

EVRG's 4.3% forward dividend yield is moderately better than the utility sector median forward yield of 3.6%. This is why Seeking Alpha's Quant System awards B+ grades for forward dividend yield and overall dividend yield.

EVRG doesn't just offer above-average starting income, either. The company has hiked its dividend to shareholders for 20 consecutive years. This is twice the sector median of 10 years. That's adequate for an A+ grade from the Quant System for overall dividend consistency.

These raises also haven't been minuscule to keep the dividend growth streak alive. EVRG's dividend has compounded by 6.3% annually in the past 10 years. This is more than the sector median of 5.1% and justifies a C+ grade from the Quant System for overall dividend growth.

EVRG is also set up to keep delivering this level of dividend growth in the years to come. The Quant System anticipates that forward annual dividend growth will be 5.5% versus the 5.3% sector median - - enough for a B- grade for that metric.

I'm inclined to agree with the Quant System's forecast. This is because the company's EPS payout ratio is on pace to be in the high 60% range in 2024. For context, that's better than the 75% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal.

This payout ratio also falls within the high end of EVRG's targeted payout ratio of between 60% and 70%. Thus, the Quant System grades the utility's dividend safety a B+.

Risks To Consider

EVRG's fundamentals look to be intact. However, the company isn't immune from risks.

As I noted in my previous article, one operating risk is that the company holds a 94% stake in the Wolf Creek Generating Station in proximity to Burlington, Kansas. If any incidents occurred at this location, that could result in significant damage to the surrounding area. This could lead to substantial liabilities for EVRG, which could force a dividend cut or suspension in a worst-case scenario.

Another operating risk is that the company is one of America's largest electric utilities. This means it is a frequent target of attempted hacks. If any materialized, that could interrupt EVRG's operations. Sensitive customer data could also be compromised in such an event, which could lead to major lawsuits.

Finally, EVRG's operations are completely based in Missouri and Kansas. These are states that are particularly prone to natural disasters like tornadoes. If natural disasters were severe enough, the company's assets could be damaged beyond commercially insured amounts. That could diminish EVRG's earnings capacity and break the investment thesis.

Additionally, this concentration makes the company vulnerable to unfavorable rate case outcomes. That could also hinder EVRG from reaching its growth targets.

Summary: A Dividend Growth Stock On Sale

EVRG is a business with many of the characteristics that I love to see from a dividend growth stock.

Commercial and industrial development should translate into steady electrical load growth. EVRG is on firm footing financially. The company is also committed to handing out decent dividend growth to shareholders. Not to mention that the valuation sets EVRG up for 13% annual total returns through 2026. This is why I'm maintaining my buy rating.