Evergy: This Utility Remains An Intriguing Buy Now

Sep. 06, 2024 7:00 AM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG) Stock1 Comment
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
9.31K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Evergy have obliterated the S&P 500 since initiating coverage in a co-produced article with Brad Thomas in June.
  • The electric utility's economic development positions it well to deliver on its growth targets for the foreseeable future.
  • EVRG is financially sound and enjoys a BBB+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares could be trading at a 13% discount to fair value.
  • The electric utility has a realistic path to approximately 35% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

Two workers in a crane repairing a power pole

Two utility workers in a crane repair a power line.

kozmoat98

After a couple of years of significant underperformance, utilities look to be turning the corner. This is because the headwinds of the higher for longer narrative appear to be dissipating.

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
9.31K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my four to five weekly articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Sure Dividend, Dividend Kings, and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EVRG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVRG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EVRG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News