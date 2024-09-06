Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Perma-Fix (NASDAQ:PESI) had a rough Q2, citing delays and failure of processing equipment, which led to revenue declines of 44.1% YoY. While this seems to be a temporary setback, I believe that PESI's upside potential is overshadowed by an overreliance on the government. Furthermore, the upside potential seems to be reasonably priced in, at an EV/Sales of 2x. The stock doesn't trade super cheap in my opinion, and overall does not seem poised to outperform the SP 500 in the medium-long term. Thus, I think shares are a hold unless investors get a better discount to buy into this waste treatment company.

Company Overview

Perma-Fix is a "global leader in nuclear and mixed waste management services" according to their investor presentation. They operate "four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provide nuclear services to DOE, DoD, and commercial facilities, nationwide". Their mission is to help clean up the world's nuclear waste safely and efficiently, trying to decontaminate and decommission some of the country's nuclear waste.

The company operates in two segments: Treatment and Services. Treatment refers to their operating facilities that treat the contaminated waste for disposal. Services refers to their "protection services to government and commercial clients", including radiological measurement, health and exposure surveys, and other nuclear disposal services. Total sales for 2023 was around $90 million, with historical fluctuations in revenue due to COVID-19 and subsequent delays.

Investor presentation

Overall, I think the company is doing solid work to make the globe a safer place. They do have a nice barrier to entry due to the extensive difficulty of getting permits and licenses that abide by the regulations. Also, the location of their four facilities seem to be quite strategic and hard to replicate by new entrants. Innovative technology and an experienced management team can also add value, enhancing the barrier to entry.

However, many of these strengths are overshadowed by the overreliance on government contracts, which according to their annual report, "A material amount of our Treatment and Services Segments’ revenues are generated through various government contracts or subcontracts". A lot of what affects PESI's revenues seem to be out of their control, and this presents extra uncertainty for investors as to how long it will take for them to achieve outsized returns.

A potential economic downturn and huge government spending deficits may limit how much revenue PESI can earn over the years. While I think the company is on the right track, future delays and government spending cuts may pose headwinds on the stock. At 3x book value and 2x sales, the company is already getting a reasonable valuation for its strengths, so I don't see that much upside from here on out. Thus, I think shares are a hold around $10 per share.

Revenues May Continue To Be Volatile

I think sales may continue to be volatile as the company faces issues that are both in and outside their control. For instance, in the recent 10-Q:

The decrease in revenue in the Treatment Segment was attributed primarily to overall lower waste volume due to continued delays in waste shipments by certain customers from the residual impact of the CR and the temporary failure of a certain waste processing equipment at one of our Treatment Segment facilities in late June as discussed above.

I'm reading the word 'delays' a lot, which gives me pause about how much control this company has over its own revenues. To me, a company that is this much affected by external factors will likely continue to have volatile revenues. Not that it's a major concern, but what that means for investors is they should not expect a straight-line up in both the stock and revenues alike. Furthermore, potential reduction in government spending from politicians who wish to reduce the spending deficits may also cause more delays, slowing down progress for Perma-Fix.

If the government is known for anything these days, in my opinion, it's being rather slow. Bureaucracy, politics, and excessive paperwork makes it hard for anything to get moving, in my opinion. Investors who choose to bet on Perma-Fix may find themselves continuously disappointed not by management, but by our governmental institutions. Therefore, I caution prospective investors from getting overly excited and suggest that future volatility is here to stay, in both the stock price and sales. I remain skeptical if the stock can outperform the SP 500, which is one of the metrics I consider when deciding whether to rate a stock a buy.

Another thing, is that service revenues do not seem that consistent due to the contractual nature of the work that is dependent on the customer, not PESI. According to the 10-Q, "The decrease in revenue in the Services Segment was also due, in part, to the completion of two large projects in late 2023 which were not replaced by new projects of similar value". Investors can see that service revenues can be even more volatile due to its dependence on the customer's budgets and timeline. Overall, I believe that PESI has a hard-time generating consistent revenue due to overdependence on the government. They rise and fall by the government's whims and wishes, which can be challenging for investors looking for reliable outperformance in their portfolio.

Strong Balance Sheet And Low Cash Burn

On a positive note, the company spots a strong financial position with minimal cash-burn. I think management deserves good credit for managing shareholder money well, and navigating difficult challenges that are outside the company's own control. In the transcript, management explains:

Turning to the balance sheet. Cash on the balance sheet was $18.1 million compared to $7.5 million at year-end with the increase due to of course to the equity raise. Our cash used from continuing operations was $6.1 million. Cash used by our disc ops is $245000. Cash used for investing in continuing operations, mostly related to capital spending was $840000. Cash used for investing in discontinued operations was $49000.

I think PESI has a good 3-4 years ahead of itself without needing to raise equity or debt, as their cash burn does not seem to be overly excessive. They seem well poised to handle revenue volatility, which is why they try to keep a low-cost profile. Furthermore, I like to see management diversifying their operations overseas and gaining business there,

We're also progressing on other promising opportunities in Europe. Additionally, we've secured new contracts in both Canada and Mexico to treat waste in our US facilities. These projects are valued in excess of $5 million, over the next 18 months.

It's a good start, and I expect further diversification overseas to strengthen the balance sheet and push the company into profitability. It's still early days, but the company seems financially stable enough to survive on its own for a while. New opportunities in the PFAS research if successful can also create positive headlines for the stock to trade higher momentarily. Overall, a balanced perspective will reveal that management does have ways to counter the headwinds revealed in the second quarter, with a strong balance sheet and low-cash burn to combat uncertain future revenues.

Valuation - $14 Fair Value

Using management's own investor presentation, I think the company's equity is probably worth around $230 million, or $14 per share. While some may question why I have a hold rating, it's due to volatile revenues and the uncertain timing of when this upside will be realized. Sure, there's upside, but I think it might take a while for the upside to materialize for investors.

Investor presentation

Assuming revenue doubles to $150 million from the past TTM, I think EBITDA will come in at $22 million, as shown in the presentation above. If we then apply a 10x EBITDA multiple (around the sector median of 11x), we get EV of $220 million. Add net cash of $12.6 million gets me $230 million in market cap. Divide by shares outstanding of 16 million gets me $14, rounded down.

It may take 3-4 years for this upside to be realized, so a 40% total expected return in 3 years isn't super exciting to me. Therefore, I rate shares as a hold or now until a bigger discount opens. I would be more inclined to buy if the shares went below $7, offering me a bigger margin of safety. Also, because the stock carries an arguably higher degree of risk due to its early stage, low-profitability nature, the returns need to be adequate in order to justify taking on PESI's risks.

Risks

As mentioned, the government's budget and willingness to spend does affect the revenues of PESI, amplifying the volatility of both the business and the stock. This can cut both ways, yet investors who are looking for a smooth ride will probably not find it in PESI. Also, investors should note that "contracts with, or subcontracts involving, the U.S. federal government are generally terminable for convenience at any time at the option of the governmental agency".

Safety issues could arise from catastrophic accidents. This company is handling dangerous radioactive waste, and failure to handle these risks safely could injure people and cause bad press. It could also lead them to lose their permits and license, which could jeopardize the company.

Dilution may increase as the company sells equity to fund their company. While not a huge issue now, if the company plans on growing aggressively they currently aren't super cash flow positive, necessitating borrowing or diluting equity investors. This could decrease the fair value estimate I have and cause the stock to go lower.

Hold Perma-Fix

I think it's always fun to look at peculiar, unusual companies like Perma-Fix. I like the mission, the strategy, and the locational advantages they have, but it seems that the upside is overshadowed by external factors. At around $10 per share, the upside seems inadequate given the risks and speed the company is progressing at. To me, it's more prudent to wait for a better price for now and take a pass.