Global PMI Selling Price Inflation Close To 4-Year Low In August

Summary

  • Global prices for goods and services rose at the slowest rate in nearly four years in August, indicating moderating inflationary pressures.
  • Service sector inflation fell to its lowest since December 2020, while manufacturing cost pressures remained constrained by weak demand and few supply scarcities.
  • Selling price inflation cooled in the US and UK but rose in the eurozone, with mainland China experiencing a decline in prices.
  • Factory input cost inflation was restrained by falling demand and low supply chain constraints, leading to slower global input price increases in August.

Prices charged for goods and services rose globally at the slowest rate for nearly four years in August, according to the worldwide PMI surveys produced by JPMorgan and S&P Global in association with ISM and IFPSM.

Inflationary pressures moderated, notably

