MercadoLibre: E-commerce Powerhouse Spreading Its Wings

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is a leading e-commerce powerhouse based in Latin America. MELI's market leadership in LatAm's e-commerce market is well-established and recognized by its peers. Its market dominance has afforded it the clout and ability to continue scaling its e-commerce offerings as it looks to broaden its expansion in the region's e-commerce space while deepening its engagement with merchants and consumers. As a result, MELI boasts a best-in-class factor above its sector peers, corroborating the strength of its underlying business model.

I last updated investors in a bullish MELI article in July 2024. I maintained my optimism, even though I recognized that the stock seemed expensive. However, I also reminded investors about the company's ability to execute proficiently, potentially mitigating the macro and political risks against its growth thesis.

In MercadoLibre's Q2 earnings release in early August 2024, it scored a robust earnings scorecard, corroborating my optimism. I've also observed several Wall Street upgrades on MELI's high-growth thesis, underscoring the stock's outperformance since then. Accordingly, MELI has powered to a new high, taking LatAm's e-commerce by storm. The company's growth prospects have been strengthened, allowing it to further penetrate its merchant and consumer ecosystem with significant product enhancements.

MercadoLibre: Expanding Its Logistics Infrastructure

MELI's marketplace highlights (MercadoLibre filings)

Accordingly, the e-commerce leader has further scaled up its logistics and fulfillment infrastructure, allowing merchants to connect better with MELI's sprawling e-commerce ecosystem. Given the robust growth in the company's critical GMV marketplace metrics, the expansion is necessary to improve its reach and delivery capabilities. In its largest market (Brazil), the company recorded an FX-neutral GMV growth of 36%, which was noted as its "fastest pace of growth since Q2'21."

The growth profile was also consistent across its major markets (Mexico, Argentina), underpinned by the recovery of LatAm's economies. Notwithstanding the hyperinflation challenges affecting the Argentinian economy, the company experienced a turnaround, registering "positive growth in terms of items sold." Therefore, it has demonstrated a positive impact on user experience on its platform, even as it navigates the daunting macroeconomic pressures in Argentina. In addition, the success in cross-border e-commerce in Mexico has been gaining traction, highlighting the effectiveness of MELI's growing e-commerce and logistics infrastructure.

What impresses me is the company's ability to further innovate its offerings to downstream consumers to improve the efficiency of its logistics network. MercadoLibre's introduction of SLOW shipments and MELI Delivery Day has alleviated shipping costs and network utilization. Therefore, I assess that the CapEx investment thesis attributed to its continued logistics buildout is justified while enhancing its scale and reach.

MELI's Fintech Ecosystem Has Been Bolstered

MELI's Fintech highlights (MercadoLibre filings)

Management is confident that the underlying strength in its e-commerce businesses helps to enhance the integration of its fintech ecosystem. Given the surge in its fintech segment's TPV growth metrics, AUM, and lending/credit portfolio, its optimism seems well-placed.

Accordingly, management highlighted the growth in credit cards, which has provided more flexibility for consumers. The acceleration in its credit services has been a critical growth vector, helping to strengthen its fintech offerings and broaden its approach.

Moving into higher-value opportunities should also improve the company's take rates over time. There's an anticipated near-term impact on its NIMAL. However, investors should focus on how it benefits MercadoLibre's overall consumer and fintech segments while mitigating the impact on its NPL and profitability growth inflection.

Is MELI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

MELI estimates (TIKR)

Investors must be realistic that it is unreasonable for the company to post a high double-digit topline growth profile over the past five years. As MELI's consumer and fintech ecosystem matures over the next two years, the company's growth profile should stabilize. Even as it expands its fintech services and broadens its e-commerce advertising offerings, they don't attract the similarly high take rates or volume assessed in its core e-commerce offerings. While advertising is expected to be a higher-margin business, it has only penetrated 2% of its GMV in Q2. Therefore, it might be wise to closely monitor its nascent advertising offerings to assess its overall take rate improvement.

Notwithstanding my caution, I assess that Wall Street's optimism about MELI's ability to improve its margins over time is reasonable. The company's ability to improve its logistics and fulfillment capabilities has validated its e-commerce model. Furthermore, moving into higher-value fintech offerings should bolster its margin accretion more reliably.

MELI Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The stock is priced for growth ("F" valuation grade, "A" growth grade), suggesting investors should use appropriate growth-adjusted valuation metrics to assess the current buying opportunity.

MELI's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 1.99 is markedly above its sector median of 1.42. Therefore, the market's optimism seems to have been baked into its current valuation, behooving caution. Despite that, the stock's four "A" range factor grades corroborate the strength and confidence in MELI's bullish proposition. As a result, I assess that MELI remains one of my favorite picks during periods of steep downside volatility, affording dip-buyers solid opportunities to add exposure.

As my bullish thesis on MELI has panned out accordingly, I find it appropriate to step back to the sidelines, allowing more time for us to assess its recent developments on its margins profile.

Rating: Downgrade to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

