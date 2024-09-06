IGPT: A High Fee Fund That Lacks The Right Holdings Mix

Wilson Research profile picture
Wilson Research
433 Followers

Summary

  • Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF warrants a sell rating due to its lack of leading AI companies along with a high expense ratio.
  • IGPT has underperformed compared to peer funds like QQQ and VOX, with a 5-year average annual return of 7.37% and no dividend yield.
  • The fund's exclusion of Microsoft and Apple, along with AMD and Intel's poor outlook, weakens its future performance prospects.
  • IGPT's relatively high volatility and valuation metrics do not present a compelling reason to buy, making QQQ and VOX more attractive options.

AI symbol with speech bubbles

J Studios

Investment Thesis

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) warrants a sell rating due to its current holdings mix, which will likely lag peer funds with similar objectives. While IGPT has a significant weight on Meta Platforms (

This article was written by

Wilson Research profile picture
Wilson Research
433 Followers
Wilson Research seeks to provide investors with focused insights on predominantly exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. The analysis provided emphasizes fundamental analysis while including macro-level factors such as industry trends, economics, geopolitics, and a variety of other influential factors. Wilson Reseach includes an MBA graduate and independent financial coach who seek to provide actionable information for long-term investors who value diversification while keeping their fees as low as possible. Wilson Research is inspired by the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is exclusive to Seeking Alpha. No duplication or reproduction of this article is allowed without consent of Seeking Alpha and the author. This article should not be misconstrued as individual financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence prior to investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IGPT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IGPT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IGPT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News