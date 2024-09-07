Costco: Price May Have Gotten Ahead Of Itself (Rating Downgrade)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Costco's strong brands, customer loyalty, and resilient financials have driven its share price up 62.45% in the past year, surpassing its 5-year average P/E of 38x earnings.
  • Despite robust earnings and dividend growth, Costco's stock appears significantly overvalued with a forward P/E of 54.7x, suggesting potential for a price correction.
  • The company's balance sheet is strong, with low debt and high cash reserves, supporting continued dividend growth for the foreseeable future.
  • Given the stock's 31% appreciation since January, I am downgrading Costco to a hold, anticipating limited upside and potential downside risk.
Costco Wholesale

NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is a company that has proven to be a dividend growth monster as well as resilient in the face of higher for longer interest rates. This is likely attributed to their strong brands, customer loyalty, and one-stop shop experience.



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.98K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News