7-Eleven owner Seven & i (OTCPK:SVNDY) rejects $39B buyout bid from Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCTF). (00:23) Intel (INTC) considers selling more of its stake in Mobileye (MBLY): report. (01:08) Toyota (TM) plans 30% cut to 2026 global EV output - report. (02:15)

Seven & i (OTCPK:SVNDY), the Japanese owner of 7-Eleven stores, has rejected a $39B takeover offer.

Canadian firm Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD:CA), which operates Circle K convenience stores, offered to acquire Seven & i (OTCPK:SVNDY) for $14.86 per share in cash in a deal that would've made it the largest ever Japanese target of a foreign buyout.

"After a thorough review, the 7&i board has unanimously concluded that the proposal is not in the best interest of shareholders," according to a filing with the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Seven & i (OTCPK:SVNDY) said the offer "grossly undervalues" its standalone path and does not "adequately acknowledge" the challenges the deal would face from U.S. competition law enforcement agencies.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is apparently considering selling more of its stake in Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY), according to a report by Bloomberg.

Intel owns an 88% stake in Mobileye, which provides software for self-driving vehicles. The report said, Intel might sell some of the shares via the public market or to a third party, according to people familiar with the situation.

Intel sold more than $1.5B in Mobileye shares last summer. However, Mobileye shares were trading for around $40 at that time. The value of Mobileye shares have dropped 71% year to date to less than $13 per share.

The report is the latest to surface of the various ways Intel is looking to raise funds and/or cut costs after reporting a net loss of $1.6B during its latest quarterly earnings report.

If you're searching for more Intel news, there’s a report that Qualcomm is eyeing pockets of Intel’s design business.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) plans to significantly reduce its electric vehicle production targets, cutting its global output forecast for 2026 to 1M units.

Nikkei reported on Friday that this new figure represents a 30% decrease from its earlier announced sales target of 1.5M, reflecting a slowdown in the global EV market.

The waning EV demand prompted Toyota to reassess its production strategies and now eyes to produce a little above 400,000 EV in 2025, the report said.

The company has communicated this change to its component suppliers, indicating a broader impact on its supply chain.

The Japanese automaker sold about 104,000 EVs in 2023 and nearly 80,000 EVs from January to July this year.

The revised estimate for 2026 still indicates a significant increase in EV sales, but production will decline significantly from the original estimate.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is flat at $69/barrel. Bitcoin is down 1.5% at $55,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.5% and the DAX is down 0.5%. Hong Kong (HSI) market was closed on Friday after the city observatory issued a typhoon signal.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares plummeted over 13% following the release of disappointing FQ2 results and outlook.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Employment Situation: The consensus estimate for the number of jobs added to U.S. nonfarm payrolls is 160K in August, up from July's initial estimate of 114K, which spooked markets as it was well below the consensus of 180K.

8:45 am Fed's John Williams will speak at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York

11:00 am Fed's Christopher Waller will speak on the Economic Outlook at the University of Notre Dame

