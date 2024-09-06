Large Bank Operating Earnings Deteriorate

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • The FDIC reported a $71.5 billion net income for Q2 2024, primarily driven by one-time gains from VISA share conversions and Truist's insurance division sale.
  • Adjusted for these one-time gains, the banking industry's net income actually declined by 11.8% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting operational weaknesses.
  • Deterioration in asset quality, particularly in credit cards and commercial real estate, has led to increased delinquencies and larger loan loss provisions, impacting net interest margins.
  • The banking industry faces ongoing challenges, including declining deposits and substantial unrealized losses in investment securities, raising concerns about its readiness for a weakening economy.

Building Exterior - Bank

ewg3D/E+ via Getty Images

Banking Industry In Q2 2024

Yesterday, the FDIC released their Quarterly Banking Profile for the Second Quarter of 2024.

FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg highlighted the banking industry’s net income of $71.5 billion for the second quarter, a $7.3

This article was written by

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
1.15K Followers
Michael Gray has devoted his career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets. He founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments. Michael has an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BKX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKX
--
KRX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News