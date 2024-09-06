Intel Corporation (INTC) Citi Global Technology Conference - (Transcript)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Citi Global Technology Conference Call September 4, 2024 2:10 PM ET

Company Participants

David Zinsner - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Danely - Citi

Christopher Danely

Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for coming. I'm Chris Danely, your friendly neighborhood Semiconductor Analyst here at Citigroup. Next up a company that needs no introduction, Intel and a CFO that needs no introduction, Dave "The Hammer" Zinsner, is what we're calling you. In all sincerity, I've known Dave for quite some time. I literally think he's the best CFO we had in semis and I wrote as much when he first joined Intel.

So before we get to me beating him up, I do have a couple of housekeeping items to talk about, I guess, this is some sort of a Safe Harbor statement. There we go. Before we begin, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. Really? Great. I like forward-looking statements, that are subject to various risks and uncertainties and may reference non-GAAP financial measures.

Please refer to Intel's most recent earnings release and annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for more information on the risk factors that could result in actual results -- result in actual results, who wrote that? Result and actual results to differ materially and additional information on their, not our, non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations where appropriate to the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christopher Danely

All right. With that out of the way, let's get to the questions. So you guys had a very interesting conference call/print. You announced some changes. Maybe let's just hit the cost reduction plan sort of broad picture, run through it again, where the cuts are going to come from. Could there be more? And then we'll I'm sure we'll go

